Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics

Rocky Chavez's Theory on Why Issa Endorsed Someone Else

Assemblyman Rocky Chavez ran for Congress but the departing occupant of that seat, Darrell Issa, endorsed a rival. Chavez thinks he knows why.

Jesse Marx

Assemblyman Rocky Chavez sits down with CALmatters Senior Editor Dan Morain for an exit interview. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

This post originally appeared in the Oct. 12 Sacramento Report. Get the Sacramento Report delivered to your inbox every Friday. 

In their own ways, Democrats and Republicans came together this year to stop Assemblyman Rocky Chavez.

The moderate conservative from Oceanside — a Latino and a former Marine — was an early favorite and viewed as someone who could bridge the racial and social divides in the mostly coastal 49th Congressional District. Plus, he occasionally breaks with the majority of Republicans in the Assembly.

All that made him a threat to both parties, he told an audience at VOSD’s Politifest Saturday, reflecting on his time in the Assembly and his failed run for Congress earlier this year.

Chavez offered more details on what occurred behind the scenes of the congressional primary and gave a fuller sense of who he believes abandoned him and why. He aimed most of his criticism at fellow Republicans.

The seat had been held since 2000 by Rep. Darrell Issa, a Trump supporter who barely won the 2016 election. After that, Chavez said, Issa presented congressional leaders in D.C. with a way to keep GOP control of the 49th District; in exchange, he wanted an appointment within the Trump administration.

The two men sat down to talk and, Chavez recalled, Issa said, “I know you’re the only one who can hold that seat” and offered an endorsement.

In the meantime, progressive activists started rallying outside Issa’s office.

In late 2017, Chavez’s staff polled residents in the district and found that he was significantly better positioned than the leading Democratic challenger at the time, Doug Applegate, Chavez said, so he shared that polling with Issa.

Weeks later, Issa announced he would not seek re-election — but instead of endorsing Chavez, he threw his support to Diane Harkey, a Republican from Orange County. Why?

“Because Darrell Issa knew that … if a Republican won this race, it would show that Darrell Issa was the problem,” Chavez said. “If there’s one thing I know about Darrell, Darrell has a huge ego.”

Neither Issa’s office nor a political consultant for Harkey returned a request for comment Monday.

A significant portion of Chavez’s exit interview, conducted by CALmatters’ Dan Morain, focused on his vote to extend California’s cap-and-trade program in 2017, which continues to haunt him.

But during private discussions, Chavez said, somewhere between 12 and 15 Republicans seemed to be on board with the climate program, even if it was being carried by a Democratic governor. The program had originally been a Republican idea — a way to use markets to curb greenhouse gas emissions rather than bureaucratic mandates.

That support faded, however, when a letter arrived from Rep. Kevin McCarthy — the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives and a power-broker in California — urging a no vote, Chavez said. Only seven Assembly Republicans wound up voting for cap-and-trade.

The subsequent fury from the party’s activist base caused Assemblyman Chad Mayes, then leader of the Assembly Republicans, to resign his leadership post.

Chavez was hurt in the process too, but the greatest damage to his political ambitions came from a claim on the right that Chavez had voted in favor of raising the state’s gas tax. He hadn’t. But they conflated his vote for cap-and-trade with the separate vote to raise the gas tax, now the subject of a repeal effort on the November ballot.

Chavez said people he’d known for years began to back away. Combined with his opposition to Trump’s border wall, word began to spread that conservatives couldn’t trust him.

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Jesse Marx

Jesse Marx is associate editor at Voice of San Diego. He covers North County and manages the op-ed section. Contact him by email or through Twitter.

More in Politics

Lorena Gonzalez's Adventures in Social Media

Politics Report: Convention Center Politics

Special Podcast: All 12 State Ballot Measures, Explained

What to Read Next
Government

Sacramento Report: Motor Voter Law’s Creators Not Ready to Freeze the Program

Sara Libby
Government

Sacramento Report: San Diego Is in the Thick of the Corporate Board Diversity Problem

Sara Libby
Politics

Veers to the Left and Right Didn't Go Over Well for Chavez and Gaspar

Jesse Marx
Politics

David Alvarez Has Lost a Lot of Influence With Fellow Democrats

Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Before Budget Crisis, Sweetwater Trustees OK’d Raises Despite a Warning From State Officials
Councilman Wants to Ground Plan to Turn Skydiving Building Into a Homelessness Center
After the Caravan
Public Art Proposal Was the Last Straw for Environmentalists
Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart
After Budget Miscalculations, Sweetwater Must ID Millions in Cuts Within Weeks
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Dog Pile: Local Agencies Blast the Airport Authority's Plan to Redo Terminal 1
SDSU Can’t Say How it Will Pay for Everything in SDSU West Plan
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!