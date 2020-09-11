 Special Emergency Podcast: Ash Street, Ash Street, a Story Goes Down - Voice of San Diego

Politics

Politics

Special Emergency Podcast: Ash Street, Ash Street, a Story Goes Down

Come for a breakdown of the unfolding 101 Ash St. drama. Stay for an exploration of how journalism works and the dilemmas this development opens up.
Scott Lewis
101 Ash St. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Sara, Andy and I discarded the first podcast recording we did Thursday and recorded a new emergency episode after NBC 7 retracted its bombshell story about Assemblyman Todd Gloria and the 101 Ash St. scandal.

Read our latest Politics Report to catch up on the scandal.

Come for a breakdown of the unfolding drama. Stay for an exploration of how journalism works and the dilemmas this development opens up.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

101 Ash
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in Politics

Barrios Was Paid by Union While Working for Council President

Barrios Didn’t Disclose Income He Made Before Taking City Hall Job

Politics Report: Bry vs. Transit

What to Read Next
Politics

Politics Report: Alleged Footnote 15

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
Government

City Is Halting Rent Payments on 101 Ash St.

Lisa Halverstadt
Government

City's Real Estate Assets Director Resigns Amid Scrutiny Over Ash Street Deal

Lisa Halverstadt and Jesse Marx

Sign up

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Listen

Subscribe

Voice of San Diego Podcast

Latest (Sep 11) — Special Emergency Podcast: Ash Street, Ash Street, a Story Goes Down

Subscribe Now
About this podcast
Subscribe

Good Schools For All

Latest (Jan 10) — Good Schools for All: Breaking Down Barriers for Homeless Youth

Subscribe Now
About this podcast
Don't have an account? Sign Up