Special Emergency Podcast: Ash Street, Ash Street, a Story Goes Down - Voice of San Diego

Special Emergency Podcast: Ash Street, Ash Street, a Story Goes Down
Come for a breakdown of the unfolding 101 Ash St. drama. Stay for an exploration of how journalism works and the dilemmas this development opens up.
Sara, Andy and I discarded the first podcast recording we did Thursday and recorded a new emergency episode after NBC 7 retracted its bombshell story about Assemblyman Todd Gloria and the 101 Ash St. scandal.
Read our latest Politics Report to catch up on the scandal.
