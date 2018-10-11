Special Podcast: All 12 State Ballot Measures, Explained

Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat: The statewide propositions appearing on this year’s November ballot aren’t as sexy as the ones Californians voted on in 2016 — when voters weighed in on actual sex, as well as blockbuster issues like pot and the death penalty.

This time around we’ve got dialysis clinic profit margins (huh?), daylight savings time (yawn) and bonds — so many bonds.

But the confusing and complex nature of these measures is all the more reason to study up.

For this podcast episode, Ry Rivard and I run down all of the statewide ballot measures, including why there are 12 propositions but only 11 you’ll actually vote on (see, you’re learning already).

If you’d like a similar study guide of the local measures facing San Diego voters, check out this handy guide.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

