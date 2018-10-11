Building a better region together, one story at a time

Special Podcast: All 12 State Ballot Measures, Explained
Sara Libby

San Ysidro residents line up to vote at the San Ysidro Seniors Center on Election Day 2016. / Photo by Gabriel Ellison-Scowcroft

Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat: The statewide propositions appearing on this year’s November ballot aren’t as sexy as the ones Californians voted on in 2016 — when voters weighed in on actual sex, as well as blockbuster issues like pot and the death penalty.

This time around we’ve got dialysis clinic profit margins (huh?), daylight savings time (yawn) and bonds — so many bonds.

But the confusing and complex nature of these measures is all the more reason to study up.

For this podcast episode, Ry Rivard and I run down all of the statewide ballot measures, including why there are 12 propositions but only 11 you’ll actually vote on (see, you’re learning already).

If you'd like a similar study guide of the local measures facing San Diego voters, check out this handy guide.

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

