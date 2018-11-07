Building a better region together, one story at a time

Special Podcast: Our Initial Election Night Takeaways

On a special podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts go over their picks from last week’s Voice of San Diego Election Draft and discuss some of the biggest takeaways from the initial election results.
Adriana Heldiz

Jen Campbell celebrates her San Diego City Council win on Election Night. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

What a night.

San Diego voters weighed in Tuesday on a number of issues, including a $3.5 billion school bond, the future of the Mission Valley stadium and number of local races.

On a special podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts go over their picks in last week’s Voice of San Diego Election Draft and discuss some of the biggest takeaways from the midterm election.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

2018 November ballot
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

