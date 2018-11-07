Special Podcast: Our Initial Election Night Takeaways

What a night.

San Diego voters weighed in Tuesday on a number of issues, including a $3.5 billion school bond, the future of the Mission Valley stadium and number of local races.

On a special podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts go over their picks in last week’s Voice of San Diego Election Draft and discuss some of the biggest takeaways from the midterm election.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

