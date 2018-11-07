Special Podcast: Our Initial Election Night Takeaways
On a special podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts go over their picks from last week’s Voice of San Diego Election Draft and discuss some of the biggest takeaways from the initial election results.
What a night.
San Diego voters weighed in Tuesday on a number of issues, including a $3.5 billion school bond, the future of the Mission Valley stadium and number of local races.
On a special podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts go over their picks in last week’s Voice of San Diego Election Draft and discuss some of the biggest takeaways from the midterm election.
