Special Podcast: The Primary Pre-Game Show

The primary election is here, and so are we to break it all down.
In this special election podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts discuss some of the biggest races and issues facing San Diego voters on Tuesday.
We aren’t much in the way of prognosticators, so it’s not big on predictions or bold takes. Instead, Lewis, Libby and Keatts went over what the election taught us about where San Diego sits politically over the course of the biggest races of this cycle, district attorney and county supervisor. Plus, the race to replace Rep. Darrell Issa has the eyes of the country on North County. And through the San Diego City Council races don’t pack the drama they did in past years since they can no longer be decided in June, they get into those primaries, plus the county assessor and sheriff contests.
We’ll be back with another special podcast episode Wednesday morning to make sense of all the results.
