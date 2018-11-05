Building a better region together, one story at a time

The VOSD Election Contest, 2018 General Election Edition

Win lunch with the three hosts of Voice of San Diego’s podcast.

Scott Lewis
Campbell Zapf

Candidate Jen Campbell (left) and Councilwoman Lorie Zapf are running to represent District 2 on the San Diego City Council / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This post originally ran in the Nov. 3 Politics Report. Get the Politics Report delivered to your inbox.

One of the things we do with every election is our contest. We try to set the line on many races and ask you to choose OVER or UNDER.

Then we have a couple others in there for good measure. Get it? Measure …

Over the years, we’ve tried to think harder about where we put the line, because even though we don’t mean these to be predictions, if we set the line too low or too high, we’re going to feel bad and it increases the chances of a tie.

Anyway, go through the list and send in your answers like this:

  1. OVER
  2. UNDER …

Etc.

Send them to scott@voiceofsandiego.org. The winner will get lunch with Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby. It’s a REAL TREAT.

Got it? Make your picks:

  1. San Diego City Council, District 2: Choose over or under for Lorie Zapf, 49.5 percent.
  2. San Diego City Council, District 4: Choose OVER or UNDER for Myrtle Cole, 49 percent.
  3. San Diego City Council, District 6: Choose OVER or UNDER for Chris Cate, 56 percent.
  4. San Diego City Council, District 8: Choose OVER or UNDER for Vivian Moreno, 52 percent.
  5. Measure D, County Elections: Choose OVER or UNDER for Yes, 57 percent.
  6. Measure YY, SD Schools Bond: Choose OVER or UNDER for Yes, 61.8 percent.
  7. Mission Valley: Choose which measure gets more than 50 percent of the vote: E, G, Neither or Both.
  8. County Supervisor, District 4: Choose OVER or UNDER for Nathan Fletcher, 60 percent.
  9. 49th Congressional District: Choose OVER or UNDER for Diane Harkey, 44.5 percent.
  10. 50th Congressional District: Choose OVER or UNDER for Duncan Hunter Jr., 53.5 percent.
  11. Measure W, National City Rent Control: Choose OVER or UNDER for Yes, 49.5 percent.
  12. Carlsbad Mayor: Choose OVER or UNDER for Matt Hall, 51 percent.
  13. Assembly District 77: Choose OVER or UNDER for Brian Maienschein, 52.5 percent.
  14. Proposition 6 Gas Tax Repeal: Choose OVER or UNDER for Yes, 46 percent.
  15. Proposition 10 Rent Control: Choose OVER or UNDER for Yes, 44 percent.
  16. Governor: Choose OVER or UNDER for Gavin Newsom, 54.5 percent.

