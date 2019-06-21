UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Politics Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics

Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and President Donald Trump have very different memories of their discussion at the White House.
Scott Lewis
Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

President Donald Trump launched his re-election bid Tuesday and the chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego, Tony Krvaric, issued a statement saying San Diego Republicans stood with his “vision for America.”

As if right on cue, that same day, San Diego’s most prominent Republican, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, literally stood with the president.

Faulconer said the two spoke about trade and the border sewage crisis. Faulconer has long opposed Trump and denounced, to varying degrees, a number of the president’s most controversial statements. So we asked Faulconer’s staff if he had changed and now stood with the president’s vision for America.

No, he hasn’t changed, his spokesman said.

“It’s the mayor’s job to advocate for San Diego, and being invited to have an audience with the president to directly ask for federal action on the Tijuana River Valley is a meeting he was not going to pass up,” said Craig Gustafson, the director of communications for the mayor, in a written statement. Gustafson said that the president had heard Faulconer was meeting with White House staff about the USMCA trade agreement and invited him to visit the Oval Office.

That is not how Trump remembers their meeting.

Wednesday night, the president spoke via phone with Sean Hannity during his Fox News show. They were talking about a border wall.

“We just finished San Diego, as you know, San Diego, in California. They’re so happy. The mayor was just up in my office, great guy. He came up to thank me for having done the wall because it’s made such a difference. He said, it’s like day and night. He said people were flowing across and now nobody can come in,” Trump said.

That’s a different takeaway from their discussion. We turned back to Faulconer for a response.

Did the mayor really thank the president for doing the wall?

“That’s not what Mayor Faulconer said. We all know that the President uses his own terminology. But that wasn’t the focus of their conversation,” Gustafson wrote. “The president as an aside asked Mayor Faulconer what he thought about the border, and the Mayor’s response is that we welcome federal investment in our land ports of entry. We’re the busiest border crossing in the Western Hemisphere, and federal dollars help us make it easier to trade, cross legally and commute across the border.”

And then Gustafson went further to clarify.

“Mayor Faulconer does not support a wall from sea to shining sea. Let’s invest instead on stopping sewage from the Tijuana River Valley,” he wrote.

To be clear, there was time when people could travel relatively freely between Baja California and San Diego. Barriers started to arise in the 1920s and, after large throngs of people crossed in the 1980s, major fencing was erected. Under President George H.W. Bush and President Bill Clinton, San Diego’s border received major fortification. In conjunction with Operation Gatekeeper in 1994, the new fencing had a major impact on border crossings. The Union-Tribune offered a nice history here.

In short, San Diego’s border sector has been held up for some time as a model of fortification.

It was not clear whether, when Trump began talking about a wall, he felt San Diego’s section qualified. On the one hand, it wasn’t necessarily a big, beautiful wall. It was a bunch of different fences. And Trump then requested several prototypes of a different, more wall-like 30-foot wall. On the other hand, San Diego’s experience shutting down illegal crossings and its barriers were held up as examples of walls working.

So it has been kind of confusing whether what San Diego already has is an adequate wall that fits the president’s vision, or whether San Diego still needs a wall.

There were some parts of the wall or existing fencing that weren’t done and a dozen or so miles, in rugged areas, that don’t have barriers. Many sections of old fencing are being replaced by a taller wall comprised of see-through bollards. On Tuesday, the White House posted pictures of that with “We are building the wall!” on Twitter.

So, that’s the wall.

And yet, it’s not. As recently as last month the president wanted more spikes.

The president’s takes on the wall and on Mexico are some but not all of the reason San Diego Republican elected leaders have had a hard time embracing him. Trump remains unpopular here, and Democrats have exploited even tangential connections to him to torpedo local Republican campaigns. It has led to two major defections from the party – Assemblyman Brian Maienschein became a Democrat, and Republican San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey left the party to become an independent.

Faulconer has stayed loyal to the Republican Party, though. He spoke at a conference of reformist GOP leaders recently and outlined his perspective.

“The California Republican Party must not be a carbon copy of the national GOP,” he said. “Each state is a unique laboratory of democracy, and California Republicans need to create a party tailored to the people of California.”

Regardless, the president said the mayor thanked him for “doing the wall.” The mayor said that didn’t happen.

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in Politics

Politics Report: Chula Vista Councilwoman Explains Bizarre Firing

The 2020 Ballot Could Include DeMaio and Briggs

Politics Report: Sharp Words at SANDAG Meeting

What to Read Next
Politics

Politics Report: A New Tax Is on the Table

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis
Politics

Politics Report: Democrats Divide on Big 2020 Contest

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis
Politics

A Year Since 'Janus,' Unions Did Take a Hit

Scott Lewis
Politics

Politics Report: City Hall Faces Big Pension Decision

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
On the Ground in Honduras, in 7 Telling Photos
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
He Made it From Honduras to the U.S., and Was Sent Right Back
Jackie Robinson YMCA Vacancy Sparks Soul-Searching in Southeastern San Diego
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
On the Ground in Honduras, in 7 Telling Photos
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!