Video: The Future of Mission Valley — SoccerCity, SDSU West or None of the Above?

Even before the Chargers left, the future of the Mission Valley stadium was up in the air.

But come Election Day, San Diegans will finally have the chance to decide what do with the land. Measure E would direct the city to sell and lease the land to investors who promise to bring in a Major League Soccer team, a park, thousands of homes and an entertainment district. Measure G would direct the city to sell the land to San Diego State University, which itself has outlined a plan for a new stadium, a park, a campus expansion and thousands of homes. Or, San Diegans could reject those options and insist on something different.

Voice of San Diego has reported on the issue for months, including how the partnership between SDSU and SoccerCity fell apart, the uncertainty of creating a river park, a promise featured in both plans, the fact that SDSU can’t say how it would pay for everything in its plan — and more.

At this year’s Politifest, VOSD’s Scott Lewis moderated a debate between supporters of Measures G and E — and a third side arguing that neither plan is right for the city.

Panelist include: