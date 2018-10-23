Building a better region together, one story at a time

Video: The Future of Mission Valley — SoccerCity, SDSU West or None of the Above?

At this year’s Politifest, VOSD’s Scott Lewis moderated a debate between supporters of Measures G and E — and a third side arguing that neither plan is right for the city.
Adriana Heldiz

Even before the Chargers left, the future of the Mission Valley stadium was up in the air.

But come Election Day, San Diegans will finally have the chance to decide what do with the land. Measure E would direct the city to sell and lease the land to investors who promise to bring in a Major League Soccer team, a park, thousands of homes and an entertainment district. Measure G would direct the city to sell the land to San Diego State University, which itself has outlined a plan for a new stadium, a park, a campus expansion and thousands of homes. Or, San Diegans could reject those options and insist on something different.

Voice of San Diego has reported on the issue for months, including how the partnership between SDSU and SoccerCity fell apart, the uncertainty of creating a river park, a promise featured in both plans, the fact that SDSU can’t say how it would pay for everything in its plan — and more.

Panelist include:

  • Nick Stone, partner, FS Investors
  • Marcela Escobar-Eck, land-use consultant
  • Howard Blackson, urban designer
  • Jack McGrory, trustee, California State University
  • Laura Fink, political consultant

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

