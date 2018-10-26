Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics Video

Video: The Future of San Diego

In a special live edition of the Voice of San Diego Podcast, three of the folks rumored to be running for mayor in 2020 — Rep. Scott Peters, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and Councilman Chris Cate — sat down with hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts to talk about some of the biggest challenges facing the city but certainly, definitely, obviously not to debate because this was not a 2020 mayoral debate. 
Adriana Heldiz

The city of San Diego is still two years away from picking its next mayor, but the names of those who might throw their hat in the ring are already circulating. 

In a special live edition of the Voice of San Diego Podcast, three of the folks rumored to be running for mayor in 2020 — Rep. Scott Peters, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and Councilman Chris Cate — sat down with hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts to talk about some of the biggest challenges facing the city but certainly, definitely, obviously not to debate because this was not a 2020 mayoral debate. 

The podcast was recorded live at this year’s Politifest political affairs summit. 

One of the big topics was the city’s recent failed effort to get a measure on the November ballot that would raise money to fund an expansion of the Convention Center, homeless services and road repairs. Lewis gave a quick rundown of all the failed efforts to expand the Convention Center over the years. 

The crew also discussed affordable housing, wacky transit proposals, NIMBY outrage and more. Plus: A 12-year-old audience member impressed everyone when she nearly mastered a game that relied on intimate knowledge of local politics stretching back decades. 

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Politics

VOSD Podcast: In the Race for D2, Zapf and Campbell Agree on a Lot

It’s Still Unclear Whether Some of SoccerCity’s Key Promises Are Legally Binding

The One Thing You Can Do to Stop the Campaign Mail Deluge

What to Read Next
News

Video: Mayors in the Middle

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast Live: Definitely Not a 2020 San Diego Mayoral Debate

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: The Big Rent Control Measure Facing California Voters

Adriana Heldiz
Government

Nearly One-Fourth of Funds Meant to Bankroll Affordable Housing Went to Other Causes

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
Opinion
Fool Me Twice: Don't Trust the Architect of San Diego's Last Bad Stadium Deal
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Sweetwater Central Office Staff Climbed as Enrollment Dropped
Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before
A Poaching Scandal Made Waves in San Diego’s Yacht Club Community
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
A Poaching Scandal Made Waves in San Diego’s Yacht Club Community
Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart
SDSU Can’t Say How it Will Pay for Everything in SDSU West Plan
Dog Pile: Local Agencies Blast the Airport Authority's Plan to Redo Terminal 1
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!