 VOSD Podcast: 101 Ash St. Is a Fiery Mayor's Race Issue - Voice of San Diego

Politics

Politics

VOSD Podcast: 101 Ash St. Is a Fiery Mayor's Race Issue

This week on the VOSD Podcast, host Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby unpack the story behind a major building purchase flub and how it fits into the San Diego mayor’s race.
Nate John
Councilwoman Barbara Bry appears at an election night event at Golden Hall. / Photo by Megan Wood

An empty skyscraper was a big deal in local politics this week. But could it matter to voters in November?

The city of San Diego has been wrestling with a building that sits behind City Hall — 101 Ash St. — for three years now. It was purchased to house city employees after Sempra vacated it.

The building was emptied even before coronavirus happened. In January, employees were forced to vacate for asbestos violations.

On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby take this story from the beginning — when city officials thought the building might just need some elbow grease — to now, when multimillion-dollar remodels are in order.

It’s a big deal, though, not just because of the price tag for taxpayers.

According to an investigation VOSD reporters obtained, a key city employee failed to get an independent assessment of the building. Further, the building’s former tenant, Sempra, already told the public the extent to which the building needed repair. It’s another recent example of real estate deals by the city gone awry.

Oh, and the Mayor’s Race

Beyond the bungled building deal itself — which took place under Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s administration — mayoral candidate and City Councilwoman Barbra Bry has made the deal a central campaign issue.

Also on the election front: Our hosts review Bry’s takes on neighborhood development, and how much her campaign is framing the mayor’s race.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

101 Ash St. Barbara Bry
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in Politics

Politics Report: City’s Big Recycled Water Project Wins in Court

Politics Report: Down Goes One Hot-Button Ballot Measure

Five Ways the November Election Could Be Odder Than Ever

What to Read Next
Government

City Botched High-Rise Deal from Acquisition to Renovation, Investigation Finds

Jesse Marx and Lisa Halverstadt
Politics

Criminal Justice Reform Advocates Give Both Mayoral Candidates Mixed Reviews

Andrew Keatts
Politics

Bry: City Attorney Is Trying to Kill SDSU West Deal

Andrew Keatts
Government

Documents Suggest Managers Rushed to Get Ash Street Project Online Despite Concerns

Jesse Marx and Lisa Halverstadt

Trending Stories
San Diego County Cites Navy for Ship Fire
City Botched High-Rise Deal from Acquisition to Renovation, Investigation Finds
Opinion
New Plan for City Parks Misses the Point
How Los Angeles and San Diego Unified Started Driving State Education Policy
No Visitors Leading to Despair and Isolation in Senior Care Homes
San Diego County Cites Navy for Ship Fire
MTS Purged Body Camera Footage Before Man's Attorney Could Access it
North County Report: School Reopening Tensions Are High in Oceanside
San Diego Unified Decision Underscores Districts’ Wildly Different Reopening Plans
Inside a Decade’s Worth of Harassment and Abuse Complaints at Westview High
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
Don't have an account? Sign Up