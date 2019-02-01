VOSD Podcast: Dems on Dems on Dems

This week, the San Diego County Democratic Party elected its new chairman, Will Rodriguez-Kennedy. Rodriguez-Kennedy, 30, is also the president of the California Young Democrats, and ran on a promise to force the party to do more outreach to marginalized and minority communities.

He joined hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby to talk about what his election means for the party and where he thinks county Democrats are headed.

Rodriguez-Kennedy — himself a onetime Republican who worked for Carl DeMaio — also talked about one of the local party’s newest members, Assemblyman Brian Maienschein. And we asked about some of the challenges facing local and state Democrats, who often have to compete with other Democrats for office.

This interview starts a bit after minute 23.

Disclosure: In discussing potential candidates for the County Board of Supervisors, Rodriguez-Kennedy mentioned Escondido City Councilwoman Olga Diaz. Diaz is a member of Voice of San Diego’s board of directors.

Snacks, Super Bowl and O.B. Heartbreak

The Ocean Beach Pier is still closed after big waves and crazy tides tore it up. City officials say they have no timeline for when it may be repaired. Thus, there is no timeline for when the hole in Scott Lewis’ heart may be repaired. So we talked about the pier’s future.

And VOSD chief snack correspondent Sara Libby, leads the team discussion on the absolute best Super Bowl snacks.

Heroes of Week (Yes, Plural)

Gov. Gavin Newsom seems to be aware that San Diego is a place. We can’t say for sure, but he did travel to San Diego Thursday, boosting the likelihood that he does in fact know it exists. For that, he’s a hero of the week.

The Cortez Hill Active Residents Group submitted a letter to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher expressing support for a migrant shelter in their neighborhood.

People’s Reporter

This week, the People’s Reporter team addressed a series of questions essentially asking: When will the city get around to repairing my street?

We provided a few resources so you can suss out what the city is up to in your neighborhood — and how they pay for repairs. Here are the promised links:

Current street work: streets.sandiego.gov

The Get it Done on-site app: sandiego.gov

Submit your question: voiceofsandiego.org/peoplesrporter

This segment starts at minute 52.