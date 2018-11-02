VOSD Podcast: Introducing the Voice of San Diego Election Draft

In case you didn’t know, San Diego doesn’t have a football team. It’s fine. We’ve moved on.

But sometimes we long for the excitement that comes with the sport, including the draft.

To quench that thirst while previewing the upcoming election, this week’s podcast features the inaugural Voice of San Diego Election Draft. Hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts select the local races they think are the most exciting ones to watch on Tuesday night.

Some of their picks include San Diego City Council races — District 2, 4 and 8 — that could dramatically shake up the makeup of the Council. Plus, the crew explains how much money from the proposed Measure YY school bond would go to removing lead from water in San Diego Unified schools, an issue bond backers have made central to the campaign.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.



• Stream it

• Download it

• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes

• Get the RSS feed

• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts

• Listen to past episodes

• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group