VOSD Podcast: Introducing the Voice of San Diego Election Draft

This week’s podcast features the inaugural Voice of San Diego Election Draft. Hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts select the local races they think are the most exciting ones to watch on Tuesday night.
Adriana Heldiz

 

A polling station at the University of California, San Diego / Photo by Sam Hodgson

In case you didn’t know, San Diego doesn’t have a football team. It’s fine. We’ve moved on. 

But sometimes we long for the excitement that comes with the sport, including the draft. 

To quench that thirst while previewing the upcoming election, this week’s podcast features the inaugural Voice of San Diego Election Draft. Hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts select the local races they think are the most exciting ones to watch on Tuesday night.

Some of their picks include San Diego City Council races — District 2, 4 and 8 — that could dramatically shake up the makeup of the Council. Plus, the crew explains how much money from the proposed Measure YY school bond would go to removing lead from water in San Diego Unified schools, an issue bond backers have made central to the campaign.

2018 election San Diego City Council Race 2018
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

