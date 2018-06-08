Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

VOSD Podcast: The Biggest Primary Takeaways

This week’s show features a special post-election roundtable discussion with hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby, plus political consultant Ryan Clumpner and Carol Kim, political director of the San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council.
Kinsee Morlan

Nathan Fletcher is running for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Tuesday’s election mostly went as predicted, with a couple surprises.

The crew works through the more interesting election outcomes in a fast-paced game of true or false, offering their insights along the way.

Example: City Council President Myrtle Cole is in trouble, true or false?

“True,” Clumpner said. “She should not have somebody else nipping at her heels, given the position she’s in.”

Cole’s the most powerful person on the City Council. But her incumbency only managed to get her slightly more votes than her opponent Monica Montgomery. The two will face each other again in November.

Among the other topics tackled: Did George Soros’ money end up hurting Geneviéve Jones-Wright’s run for district attorney? Was there a significant Democratic showing in the hotly contested 49th Congressional District? Is the top-two primary election system good?

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and helps community members write op-eds. She also manages VOSD’s podcasts and covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

‘I Like the Idea That San Diego Is Multicultural’: Voices of the Voters in PB and Clairemont

‘I Don’t Like Taxes’: Voices of the Voters in Chula Vista

Gone to the Dogs: Voices of the Voters in North County

Nathan Fletcher's Union With Labor Now Completes His Transformation

Scott Lewis
Dumanis and Fletcher Will Now Prep for a Bitter Battle for a County Supervisor Seat

Lisa Halverstadt
Veers to the Left and Right Didn't Go Over Well for Chavez and Gaspar

Jesse Marx
‘We Need Some People Who See the Other Side’: Voices of the Voters in City Heights and Southeastern San Diego

Maya Srikrishnan

