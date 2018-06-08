VOSD Podcast: The Biggest Primary Takeaways

Tuesday’s election mostly went as predicted, with a couple surprises.

This week’s show features a special post-election roundtable discussion with hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby, plus political consultant Ryan Clumpner and Carol Kim, political director of the San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council.

The crew works through the more interesting election outcomes in a fast-paced game of true or false, offering their insights along the way.

Example: City Council President Myrtle Cole is in trouble, true or false?

“True,” Clumpner said. “She should not have somebody else nipping at her heels, given the position she’s in.”

Cole’s the most powerful person on the City Council. But her incumbency only managed to get her slightly more votes than her opponent Monica Montgomery. The two will face each other again in November.

Among the other topics tackled: Did George Soros’ money end up hurting Geneviéve Jones-Wright’s run for district attorney? Was there a significant Democratic showing in the hotly contested 49th Congressional District? Is the top-two primary election system good?