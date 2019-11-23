VOSD Podcast: The Dynamics to Watch as 2020 Races Take Shape - Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: The Dynamics to Watch as 2020 Races Take Shape
This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby discuss the local state of affairs for the GOP with experts Carol Kim and Ryan Clumpner.
This week, we’re bringing you our most recent live show.
VOSD held its regular “Brews & News” event at Mission Brewery in East Village.
Hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby spoke with a couple San Diego political veterans about the races and dynamics they’re watching as the 2020 election begins to take shape.
Carol Kim is political director of the Building Trades Council, which represents construction unions, and Ryan Clumpner is a political campaign consultant.
Lewis, Keatts and Libby asked the guests about how they think the Republican Party will fare in the next election cycle, after this year when with some high-profile Republicans defected from the party. And Kim gave us her pitch for why voters should OK the hotel tax hike measure to fund a convention center expansion, which is slated for the March ballot.
