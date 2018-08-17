VOSD Podcast: The Election Reform Train Has Left the Station

San Diego is shifting.

Historically, the region had been a Republican stronghold. But over the last decade, the county’s demographics and politics have changed, giving Democrats a boost. Sometimes, the shift has been powered by organic population growth, but other times the change has been engineered through changes in the way local leaders get elected.

In this week’s podcast, Andrew Keatts, Sara Libby and Scott Lewis explain recent election reform efforts at both the city and county levels.

In 2016, the Democrats pushed and city voters approved a measure that changed city elections. Citywide races used to end after a primary if a candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote. Now all candidates have to go to a runoff in November. More people vote in general elections than primaries, and many of those people are Dems.

Now it’s the county’s turn. But the process in getting a reform measure on the ballot has been far more dramatic. Lewis, Libby and Keatts walk through the series of complex legislative and legal fights that have led to an election reform measure on the November ballot that would boost Democrats’ chances of winning county races.

Also on the podcast: the First Amendment is good, but the coordinated effort by hundreds of editorial boards at newspapers across the country to denounce President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media was not that good.

Hero of the Week

Eduardo Luna is the hero. The San Diego city auditor tendered his resignation this week, saying he would be taking a similar position with Beverly Hills, according to the U-T. The independent auditor position was created in the wake of a financial crisis and, over the years, Luna has uncovered several problems with city programs and services, including exposing weaknesses in the development system that could have allowed employees to commit fraud without being detected, finding that architects who shouldn’t have qualified for a program that fast-tracks development projects but benefited anyway and more.

Goat of the Week

CBS 8 and reporter David Gotfredson get the goat. Gotfredson ran a one-sided story featuring an interview with National City Police Chief Manuel Rodriguez who talked to CBS 8 about what happened with Earl McNeil, a man who died after an encounter with National City Police. When the story originally ran, it didn’t include Gotfredson’s byline and was instead filed under an “Unknown Reporter,” a moniker the station was toying with as a recurring feature. Not holding reporters accountable for their work is not a good idea, which CBS 8 has since acknowledged.

