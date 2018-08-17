Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Politics Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Politics

VOSD Podcast: The Election Reform Train Has Left the Station

In this week’s podcast, Andrew Keatts, Sara Libby and Scott Lewis explain recent election reform efforts at both the city and county levels.
Kinsee Morlan

A California primary election voter guide / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

San Diego is shifting.

Historically, the region had been a Republican stronghold. But over the last decade, the county’s demographics and politics have changed, giving Democrats a boost. Sometimes, the shift has been powered by organic population growth, but other times the change has been engineered through changes in the way local leaders get elected.

In this week’s podcast, Andrew Keatts, Sara Libby and Scott Lewis explain recent election reform efforts at both the city and county levels.

In 2016, the Democrats pushed and city voters approved a measure that changed city elections. Citywide races used to end after a primary if a candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote. Now all candidates have to go to a runoff in November. More people vote in general elections than primaries, and many of those people are Dems.

Now it’s the county’s turn. But the process in getting a reform measure on the ballot has been far more dramatic. Lewis, Libby and Keatts walk through the series of complex legislative and legal fights that have led to an election reform measure on the November ballot that would boost Democrats’ chances of winning county races.

Also on the podcast: the First Amendment is good, but the coordinated effort by hundreds of editorial boards at newspapers across the country to denounce President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media was not that good.

Hero of the Week

Eduardo Luna is the hero. The San Diego city auditor tendered his resignation this week, saying he would be taking a similar position with Beverly Hills, according to the U-T. The independent auditor position was created in the wake of a financial crisis and, over the years, Luna has uncovered several problems with city programs and services, including exposing weaknesses in the development system that could have allowed employees to commit fraud without being detected, finding that architects who shouldn’t have qualified for a program that fast-tracks development projects but benefited anyway and more.

Goat of the Week

CBS 8 and reporter David Gotfredson get the goat. Gotfredson ran a one-sided story featuring an interview with National City Police Chief Manuel Rodriguez who talked to CBS 8 about what happened with Earl McNeil, a man who died after an encounter with National City Police. When the story originally ran, it didn’t include Gotfredson’s byline and was instead filed under an “Unknown Reporter,” a moniker the station was toying with as a recurring feature. Not holding reporters accountable for their work is not a good idea, which CBS 8 has since acknowledged.

Call Voice of San Diego at 619-354-1085 and leave a message with your comment or question. We may end up using your voicemail in a future show.


• Stream it
• Download it
• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episodes
• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group 

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and also manages VOSD’s podcasts. She covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

More in Politics

Politics Report: The Woman Who Torpedoed Proposition B

Why a Young GOP Operative Left the Party

A Bunch of City Ballot Measures Head to the Ballot — More Coming

What to Read Next
Politics

Juan Vargas' $30K Promise

Randy Dotinga
Politics

San Diego Explained: How Referendums Shape Local Politics

Adriana Heldiz
Politics

Judge Puts Major Change to County Elections on the Ballot

Andrew Keatts
Politics

Politics Report: Behind the Scenes of the Big Vote

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Listen

Subscribe

Voice of San Diego Podcast

Latest (Aug 17) — VOSD Podcast: The Election Reform Train Has Left the Station

Subscribe Now
About this podcast

Trending Stories
The Airport Is Sticking by Charles Lindbergh
An Urban Wildfire Could Happen in San Diego
Opinion
Future Taxpayers and Public Employees Are Paying for Past Pension Mistakes
A Developer Paid Civic San Diego Official $100K, Then He Voted to Give Them $5.8M in City Funds
Opinion
It's Time for the City to Get Over the Waterfront Convention Center Obsession
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit
The Airport Is Sticking by Charles Lindbergh
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego International Airport Joins Suit Against Port, Angering South Bay Leaders
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!