VOSD Podcast: Total Recall

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts assess the recall election and former mayor Kevin Faulconer’s career. Plus: The city and county struggle on COVID-19 testing for homeless residents.
Nate John
Mayor Kevin Faulconer speaks at an Operation Shelter to Home press conference. / Photo by Brittany Cruz-Fejeran

This is our last podcast before the recall election on Sept. 14.

Among the slew of candidates vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom is a man VOSD has covered for years: former mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts have reported on Faulconer’s career for a long time now; they know him well. On the show, just days before the election to determine the state’s leadership, Lewis and Keatts review Faulconer’s trajectory over the last few months, as well as his mayoral tenure to assess what’s gone wrong in his pursuit of higher office. He’s currently trailing candidates with less experience and political cred.

Related: For those of you who’ve already filled out the two-question ballot, you may have noticed Faulconer’s designation is not “former San Diego mayor” because that’s not allowed by state rules. Instead his title is businessman/educator. Keatts explained on the podcast — and in this story — what that’s all about.

COVID, Currently

This week, it looked like COVID-19 may have started to wane in San Diego. On the show, we reviewed the county’s weekly report that shows case numbers going down and hospitalizations stabilizing.

Since March, the county has counted over 2,000 San Diegans who have gone to the hospital due to COVID-19. Of those, 96 percent were unvaccinated.

Among the region’s most vulnerable — homeless folks and school kids — this week was a mixed bag. VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt found that following the surge of the delta variant, the city and county are struggling to maintain a testing regimen to ensure the safety of people in shelters.

On the other hand, Lewis’s assessment of San Diego Unified is positive. The county’s largest school district opened for the new year a few weeks ago. They have a fully virtual learning option, while giving lots of attention to air quality, masking and testing for its students.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Kevin Faulconer
Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

Politics Report: Assessor Bry? Maybe

Dems Think Bitchin' Sauce Guy Was Not Very Bitchin'

Politics Report: BIA Talks New Tax

Faulconer's Now Saying No to His Previous YIMBYism

Andrew Keatts
What the Recall Debate Got Right – and Wrong – About Faulconer's Homelessness Record

Lisa Halverstadt
Audit Pans City Real Estate Dealings

Lisa Halverstadt
Here's What the Business in Faulconer's 'Businessman' Ballot Title Refers to

Andrew Keatts

