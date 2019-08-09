VOSD Podcast: Who's Got the Money for 2020 - Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: Who's Got the Money for 2020
This week on the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby discuss a new unionization effort, housing on Morena Boulevard, the 50th Congressional District race and campaign fundraising.
The Art of Self Promotion
Speaking of 2020 races: Republican Carl DeMaio, a talk radio host and former city councilman, launched his campaign this week to challenge Rep. Duncan Hunter.
DeMaio doesn’t live in the 50th District, which includes most of East County and Escondido. But his campaign assured Voice of San Diego that is “not an issue” due to his popularity.
There is no requirement congressional candidates live in the district they represent.
On the podcast, Lewis, Libby and Andrew Keatts marveled at DeMaio’s self-promotion techniques and tension building ahead of his announcement that took place Monday.
Homes Coming to Morena Boulevard
Last week, the San Diego City Council unanimously approved the Morena Corridor Plan.
They’ve now rezoned areas along Morena Boulevard to allow for thousands of new homes near the new trolley stations that are coming to that area.
Should developers take advantage of all available density options, the buildings could reach 100 feet.
A Union Changes Gompers
Gompers Preparatory Academy, a well-known San Diego charter school, is often looked to as an example of school reform. After breaking away from the San Diego Unified School District nearly 15 years ago, it partnered with UC San Diego and became known for its ability to get students into college.
Now, Voice of San Diego reporter Ashly McGlone has found the school is seeking a new change in the form of a teachers union.
McGlone joined the podcast to talk about where things stand, how the unionization effort is affecting students and what teachers have to say about it.
