 Bonus Podcast: Comparing Coronavirus Notes With New Orleans - Voice of San Diego

Public Safety

Public Safety

Bonus Podcast: Comparing Coronavirus Notes With New Orleans

VOSD host Scott Lewis interviews New Orleans infrastructure expert Ramsey Green on their respective city’s responses to the pandemic.
Nate John
Coronavirus drive-thru testing New Orleans
Coronavirus drive-thru testing at Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans. / Photo by William A. Morgan via Shutterstock

Every year, New Orleans plans for disaster.

Its residents are all too familiar with hurricanes, floods and a myriad of random infrastructure issues that plague old cities — not to mention a costly cybersecurity attack that happened last year.

“2019 … what a buzzkill that year was,” said Ramsey Green. He’s the deputy chief administrative officer for infrastructure and operations for New Orleans. 2020 had to be better, he thought. (Didn’t we all?)

VOSD host Scott Lewis compared notes with Green to weigh their respective coasts’ — West and Gulf — responses to the pandemic. The city of New Orleans’s population is under 400,000, compared with San Diego’s 1.4 million.

But despite their differences, cities across the U.S. face many of the same questions right now. Both New Orleans and San Diego in recent weeks had to rethink their biggest events (think Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day and Comic-Con), how to handle parks and open spaces, ways education impacts economy — and the crucial role schools have in feeding families.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

coronavirus Politics
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in Public Safety

Donovan State Prison Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Dark Explanations Behind the Drop in Domestic Violence Calls

Here’s What Limited Parking Enforcement SDPD Says Is Still Happening

What to Read Next
News

Homeless Residents Housed in Encinitas Hotels Are Being Sent Back to the Streets

Kayla Jimenez
News

Doctors Say They’re Not Getting Vital Coronavirus Info About Senior Facilities

Jared Whitlock
News

We're Tracking Coronavirus Testing in San Diego County

Will Huntsberry
Education

Schools, Law Enforcement Worry Online Learning Could Open a Backdoor to Abuse

Kayla Jimenez

Trending Stories
Officials, Hospitals Differ on Why San Diego Is Testing Far Below Capacity
San Diego Health Care Providers Are Bleeding Money
Morning Report: Officials Grapple With What Will Happen to Convention Center Residents
Opinion
Domestic Violence Victims Need Immediate Help – and Long-Term Structural Changes
San Diego Dems Aren’t Sold on Idea to Buy Distressed Hotels to House the Homeless
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
San Diego's Pandemic Past: City Shutdowns, Mandated Masks and a Patient Zero
Morning Report: San Diego Is Flattening the Curve
Grades Can Only Go Up: New Details on San Diego Unified’s Online Learning Plan
The VA Told Employees to Keep Coming to Work – Now Several Have the Coronavirus
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!