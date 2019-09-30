 DA: Bill to Close Gun Loophole Was Inspired by a San Diego Case
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Public Safety UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Public Safety

DA: Bill to Close Gun Loophole Was Inspired by a San Diego Case

If it’s ultimately signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, AB 164 will close a loophole in California law that allows people who are barred from possessing guns in one state from purchasing or possessing guns here.
Jack Molmud
Image via Shutterstock

This post originally appeared in the Sept. 27 Sacramento Report. Get the Sacramento Report delivered to your inbox.

If it’s ultimately signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, AB 164 will close a loophole in California law that allows people who are barred from possessing guns in one state from purchasing or possessing guns here. It was sponsored by District Attorney Summer Stephan, who said she was motivated by a local criminal case.

She told us in a podcast interview last week about a Colorado man who followed his victim to California, where he legally purchased a gun, even though a restraining order prohibited him from doing so in his home state.

According to the DA’s office, the man threatened violence against his ex and her family, and local police found a stockpile of firearms and ammunition in his residence. He pleaded guilty to two felonies — making a criminal threat and stalking — last year and was sentenced to 180 days in custody, with three years’ probation.

“It is such a priority that guns not be in the wrong hands,” Stephan said.

Written by Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes from Riverside, the bill passed the Legislature with overwhelming support.

When it comes to preventing potentially dangerous individuals from obtaining firearms, San Diego has been a bellwether for the rest of the state on at least one occasion. City Attorney Mara Elliott has aggressively leaned on another California law allowing third parties to petition a court to remove an individual’s firearms if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

In 2018, Los Angeles issued 31 gun-violence restraining orders and San Francisco issued only one. San Diego issued 185.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

AB 164 Summer Stephan
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Jack Molmud

Jack Molmud is an intern at Voice of San Diego.

More in Public Safety

It’s Not Always Clear Where School Police’s Role Ends and SDPD’s Begins

SDPD Lowered Testing Standards to Help Clear Rape Kit Backlog, Analysts Say

Oceanside's Community-Police Relations Are in a Bad Place

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: District Attorney Calls Out SDPD

Nate John
Public Safety

District Attorney Blasts SDPD Over Rape Kit Policies

Andrew Keatts
Politics

DA Candidates Wrestle Over How Often Is Too Often to Charge Juveniles in Adult Court

Andrew Keatts
Politics

What the DA Candidates Really Mean When They Talk About Criminal Justice Reform

Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
How Affordable Housing Works in San Diego
District Attorney Blasts SDPD Over Rape Kit Policies
Opinion
San Diego's Shift to Transit Is Long Overdue
Politics Report: How Much Longer Will the DA Be a Republican?
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
How San Diego's Housing Shortage Became So Dire
San Diego Unified Principals Blast District Leadership
Border Report: Bracing for Mexico's 'Green Rush'
Many San Diego Unified Schools Are Nowhere Near Full
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!