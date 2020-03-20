 Residents Flag Unsanitary Conditions in Private Correctional Program - Voice of San Diego

Public Safety

Public Safety

Residents Flag Unsanitary Conditions in Private Correctional Program

Residents at a privately run correctional program say their living conditions make them vulnerable to coronavirus and that they could be putting others in the community at risk, too.
Maya Srikrishnan
The Ocean View Work Furlough and Residential Re-Entry Center Facility / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Residents at a privately run correctional program say their living conditions make them vulnerable to coronavirus and that they could be putting others in the community at risk, too.

The Ocean View Work Furlough and Residential Re-Entry Center Facility, operated by private prison company CoreCivic, contracts with both the Federal Bureau of Prisons and San Diego County to house individuals with alternative sentences that allow them to leave for work release or to search for jobs while in custody.

Residents there said they sleep in dorms that include up to 50 residents in one room, without proper ventilation since the windows remain shut.

“We all sleep in open-air rooms,” said Michael Smith, an Ocean View resident. “It’s not the cleanest. There’s no hand sanitizer. Soap runs out frequently.”

Michael Duran, who has lived in the facility since late January, said the residents take turns sweeping and mopping the bathrooms, but the mops never dry because there’s no ventilation, and cleaning supplies aren’t being regularly replaced.

“Everybody is worried and concerned,” Duran said. “It’s a bunch of people in a confined area and not a lot of movement, especially where we sleep and eat.”

Duran and Smith also expressed concern that an infected resident could spread the virus to the rest of the county, since their work furlough programs require them to go out into the community, often using public transit.

“We don’t have the option of quarantining if we’ve been exposed.” Smith said.

Duran fixes copy machines in offices and delivers packages for UPS. He said he’s constantly in contact with other people.

“My job is to go out,” he said. “I clean the copiers with alcohol, but I’m always interacting and talking to people in offices.”

Ashley Dominguez, a girlfriend of a resident in the facility, said she is concerned about the sanitation there, too.

Her boyfriend, she said, has told her they don’t allow hand sanitizer or Lysol.

On Friday, dozens of residents in the facility sent a request to CoreCivic for hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

“We the inmates of CoreCivic facility are requesting the proper and plentiful cleaning [supplies] & disinfectants “Lysol,” “handsanitizer,” etc. Also cleaning [supplies] [due] to the circumstances of Coronavirus ASAP,” the request reads.

Smith said they have not yet received a response.

“Since Coronavirus was first detected in the United States, we have taken extra steps to inform and educate everyone in our facilities about prevention measures such as: regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and not touching one’s eyes, mouth or nose,” CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist said in a statement. “We are working closely with our government partners to coordinate our efforts, and we have taken significant steps to ensure we are well supplied, trained and prepared should coronavirus be identified in a CoreCivic facility.”

The Ocean View facility in San Diego is “stocked with cleaning supplies and disinfectants that residents are permitted to use at any time, upon request,” Gilchrist said. Hand soap is also available, she said.

Gilchrist noted that the facility completed a state medical inspection on Friday and a county probation representative conducted an impromptu inspection of the facility Wednesday, and neither identified conditions similar to those raised by residents. She also noted that there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases at any CoreCivic facility.

Alex Saint, a spokeswoman for the county’s public safety department, said the county conducted the inspection of their area after hearing of the complaints from residents.

Saint said only two to four people live in each room of the county-occupied portion of the facility. Residents are supposed to clean their area twice a day, but have been directed to increase that to three times a day because of the coronavirus pandemic. They have also been instructed to pay special attention when cleaning high-touch areas, like doorknobs.

Saint said residents in the county’s part of Ocean View can also ask their probation officer to be relocated if they have safety concerns, though that may mean ending up back in custody.

Saint said the county’s probation department is trying to get in touch with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to inspect its portion of the CoreCivic facility.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not respond to Voice of San Diego’s request for comment.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

corecivic coronavirus COVID-19
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya Srikrishnan is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She writes about the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration issues in San Diego County. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Public Safety

San Diego Considered Giving Police Real-Time Access to Streetlight Cameras

MTS Floats Diversion Program for Fare Enforcement

The Mission Creep of Smart Streetlights

What to Read Next
Government

County Officials, Hospitals Send Mixed Messages About State of Coronavirus Supplies

Will Huntsberry
News

San Diego's Coronavirus Response in Photos

Megan Wood and Adriana Heldiz
News

Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland

Jesse Marx
Government

Local Governments Struggle to Obey Their Own Social Distancing Mandates

Maya Srikrishnan

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
The Coronavirus’ Economic Impact on San Diego, by the Numbers
Your Latest Questions About the Coronavirus in San Diego, Answered
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
The Coronavirus’ Economic Impact on San Diego, by the Numbers
A Reader's Guide to the San Diego Primary
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!