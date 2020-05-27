 What That Central Park Video Has to Do With San Diego - Voice of San Diego

Public Safety

Public Safety

What That Central Park Video Has to Do With San Diego

Video of a white woman in New York City’s Central Park who called the police and lied that a black man was threatening her swept the internet over the last few days. What does that have to do with San Diego?
Sara Libby
Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at Voice of San Diego’s One Voice at a Time event. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

This post originally appeared in the May 27 Morning Report. Get the Morning Report sent directly to your inbox.

Video of a white woman in New York City’s Central Park who called the police and lied that a black man was threatening her (the man, in reality, had asked her to comply with the rules and leash her dog) swept the internet over the last few days.

What does that have to do with San Diego?

Well, a little more than you might think.

In 2015, San Diego Assemblywoman Shirley Weber passed a law meant to guard against racial profiling that requires police to keep track of who they stop. It also created a Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board.

The Central Park video is certainly not the first time a white person has called police on a person of color to report a threat that was never there — it’s happened to black men who were in line at Starbucks, mowing a neighbor’s lawn, sitting in a hotel lobby, the list goes on. It’s prevalent enough that it has a name: bias by proxy.

The latest Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board report, published in January, urges law enforcement agencies to conduct trainings on bias by proxy: “Officers should draw upon their training and use their critical decision-making skills to assess whether there is criminal conduct and to be aware of implicit bias and bias by proxy when carrying out their duties,” the report says.

Andrea Guerrero, a member of the Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board and executive director of Alliance San Diego, told me in January that the group hopes to do more to combat these incidents.

“There is some literature, there’s some thinking about it from experts and advocates and law enforcement agencies have started to delve into this. So we share out that information about what agencies are doing and what advocates are recommending, and we call for more further exploration and provide at least some initial guidance,” she said.

Tags:

racial profiling Shirley Weber
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Public Safety

Border Patrol Activity in Rural North County Alarms Farmworkers, Advocates

SDPD Estimates it Will Clear Its Rape Kit Backlog in Two Years

SDPD Has the Most Untested Rape Kits in the State – by Far

What to Read Next
Education

The Learning Curve: School Funding Accountability Bill Is Dead for the Year

Will Huntsberry
Education

Weber Floats Summer School Options

Bella Ross
News

Voice of the Year 2019: Shirley Weber

Sara Libby
Public Safety

San Diego Law Enforcement Searches Blacks More, Finds Contraband on Them Less

Ashly McGlone

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
The Bizarre Reality of Reopening Week in San Diego
Morning Report: Border Patrol Is Patrolling the Pandemic
Border Patrol Activity in Rural North County Alarms Farmworkers, Advocates
Schools Won’t Reopen for All Without More Cash, District Officials Warn
Sacramento Report: AB 5 Fixes Move Forward
Reopened Beaches Remain Out of Reach for San Diego’s Poor
Border Report: 'Tijuana Is Facing a Different Kind of Crisis'
Schools Won’t Reopen for All Without More Cash, District Officials Warn
What We Know About the Surge of South Bay Coronavirus Cases
North County Report: Oceanside Permanently Closes a School
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!