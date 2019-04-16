Building a better region together, one story at a time

Science/Environment Building a better region together, one story at a time

Science/Environment Water

Here’s Your Regular Reminder That We’re Already Drinking Sewage

Some San Diegans still aren’t thrilled about the idea of treated sewage flowing from their taps. But recycling wastewater for drinking water is nothing new. San Diego’s two main suppliers of water already get treated discharge from sewage plants and farms.
Megan Wood

Image via Shutterstock

San Diego relies on importing 85 percent of its water supply each year from the Colorado River and Sacramento Delta. But soon, that won’t be the case.

The city is working on a multibillion-dollar project to purify enough wastewater to provide a third of the city’s drinking water by 2035.

The city’s project, called Pure Water, will soon raise resident’s water bills by $6 to $13 a month. That story prompted another round of reminders that some San Diegans aren’t thrilled about the idea of treated sewage flowing from their taps.

But recycling wastewater for drinking water is nothing new. San Diego’s two main suppliers of water already get treated discharge from sewage plants and farms.

That water is mixed with other sources and then cleaned again before it makes its way to your tap. That means the water you’re drinking today has likely been inside someone or something else before it got to you.

Scientists say purifying wastewater, like San Diego intends to do with its Pure Water project, produces cleaner water than what we currently consume.

Here’s how we’ve described the purification process before:

A toilet flushes. The sewage goes through the pipes to a treatment plant. There, it sits as the solids are filtered out. The gunk goes to a landfill. At this point, the water is already clean enough to be used for irrigation. Then the water heads to the filtration process, the actual method by which sewage gets purified in three steps.

Step one: The already treated sewage passes through a series of tiny fibers, which serve as microscopic filters. This pulls out bacteria and viruses.

Step two: Reverse osmosis. The sewage is forced through thin membranes with holes so small that water molecules are about the only things that get through. This is the same technology used to desalinate seawater. It stops just about everything.

Step three: Hydrogen peroxide gets added to the water, which then gets zapped with ultraviolet light. This eliminates two chemicals that can sneak through the membranes, and also disinfects the water.

Right now, most of San Diego’s wastewater ends up at the city’s major sewage treatment plant in Point Loma, near Cabrillo National Monument. It’s then discharged miles away into the Pacific Ocean.

The city has promised for years to build Pure Water in an attempt to avoid spending $2 billion to upgrade that treatment plant, while also providing a drought-proof source of water.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to Ry Rivard's bi-weekly environmental news roundup (every other Monday)

Tags:

Pure Water
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Megan Wood

Megan is Voice of San Diego’s engagement editor. She is responsible for producing and overseeing the production of content that extends the reach of the organization.

More in Science/Environment

Environment Report: For Long-Term Water Supply, U.S. Officials Look to Mexico

Environment Report: What the Super Bloom Says About Backcountry Development

Environment Report: The Wet Weather Is in San Diego's DNA

What to Read Next
Government

Here's How Much the Pure Water Project Could Raise Your Water Bill

Ry Rivard
Government

Costs for Pure Water Project Are Rising – by Billions

Ry Rivard
News

VOSD Podcast: Going Deep on Pure Water

Adriana Heldiz
Government

City Won’t Say How $3B Pure Water Project Will Affect Customers’ Bills

Ry Rivard

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to Ry Rivard's bi-weekly environmental news roundup (every other Monday)

Trending Stories
District Discovers Docs Showing Teacher Suspected of Crime Received No Discipline
Opinion
Horton Plaza Project Would Breathe New Life Into Downtown
Is San Diego a Sanctuary City and What Does That Even Mean?
Schools Like Porter Elementary Are Struggling Badly and There’s No Clear Plan to Fix Them
Politics Report: Why Monday Matters
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
District Discovers Docs Showing Teacher Suspected of Crime Received No Discipline
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
The Life and Death of Civic San Diego
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!