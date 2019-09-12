 San Diego Explained: Police Partner With Private Door Surveillance Company - Voice of San Diego
San Diego Explained: Police Partner With Private Door Surveillance Company

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go through some of the concerns over the relationship between tech and police in an era of smart technologies.
Adriana Heldiz

Residents who want to report a crime or suspicious activity have a new way of working with police. They can just upload the footage from their doorbells and provide local investigators with access.

That’s the result of new partnerships between local police agencies and a privately owned doorbell camera company owned by Amazon. But while those partnerships are portrayed as a win-win for both residents and police, they also raise questions about the proper relationship between tech and law enforcement in an era of smart technologies.

Ring
Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

