 San Diego Explained: The Struggle to Find Affordable Housing - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Video UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Video

San Diego Explained: The Struggle to Find Affordable Housing

For this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpack how affordable housing works and consider how San Diegans are affected.
Adriana Heldiz

It’s no secret that California is struggling to make room for more affordable housing, and that increasing rents are contributing to homelessness.

But what exactly do we mean when we talk about affordable housing?

For this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpack how affordable housing works and consider how San Diegans are affected.

What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Video

San Diego Explained: The New Law That Upends Contracting Work

San Diego Explained: The Origins of San Diego's Housing Shortage

San Diego Explained: Police Partner With Private Door Surveillance Company

What to Read Next
Government

How Affordable Housing Works in San Diego

Lisa Halverstadt
Government

What We Mean When We Talk About Housing the Homeless

Lisa Halverstadt
News

San Diego Explained: Another SRO Closes Down for Good

Adriana Heldiz
Opinion

Parking Reform Is a Necessary Step Toward San Diego's Housing and Environmental Goals

Brendan Dentino and Maya Rosas
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!