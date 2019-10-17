San Diego Explained: The Struggle to Find Affordable Housing - Voice of San Diego

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s no secret that California is struggling to make room for more affordable housing, and that increasing rents are contributing to homelessness.

But what exactly do we mean when we talk about affordable housing?

For this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpack how affordable housing works and consider how San Diegans are affected.

What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.