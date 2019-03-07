San Diego Explained: What to Weigh When Choosing a School

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Choosing the best school for a child can be a daunting task for many families. Sifting through the data and the stuffy language of education is intimidating.

The 2019 edition of Voice of San Diego’s A Parent’s Guide to Public Schools provides an overview of every public school’s performance in easy-to-read charts, and answers questions about local public school options, including information on school choice, charter schools and transitional kindergarten.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpacks what’s inside our schools guide.