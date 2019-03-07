Building a better region together, one story at a time

Video Building a better region together, one story at a time

Video News Reader's Guides San Diego Explained

San Diego Explained: What to Weigh When Choosing a School

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpacks what’s inside our 2019 edition of A Parent’s Guide to Public Schools.
Adriana Heldiz

Choosing the best school for a child can be a daunting task for many families. Sifting through the data and the stuffy language of education is intimidating.

The 2019 edition of Voice of San Diego’s A Parent’s Guide to Public Schools provides an overview of every public school’s performance in easy-to-read charts, and answers questions about local public school options, including information on school choice, charter schools and transitional kindergarten.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpacks what’s inside our schools guide.

San Diego Schools Guide

This feature is part of our 2019 Parent’s Guide to Public Schools. If you haven’t seen it yet, get your free copy here. It’s available in Spanish, too.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Video

San Diego Explained: How Sweetwater's Financial Crisis Unfolded

San Diego Explained: Encinitas' Affordable Housing Struggle

San Diego Explained: How the Asylum Process Works

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: How SDSU Spent $1.6M on Its Stadium Vision

Voice of San Diego
News

North County Report: Activists Want to Avoid Being 'Underserved and Undercounted' in Next Census

Jesse Marx
News

Morning Report: Vaccine Opponents Seize on Gloria Hep A Bill

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: Texting Case Still Haunting Westview High

Voice of San Diego
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!