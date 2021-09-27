Higher Values: Creating Cannabis Equity Programs in San Diego

Join us on this page or YouTube at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. | Register on Eventbrite.

As the legal cannabis industry continues to grow, large corporations and governments are making money while those who have been incarcerated or who don’t have access to capital feel the wrath of the same system. Black and brown people suffer the most from this inequality. Not only do they historically lack the same access to capital, they are also criminalized for cannabis in a significantly greater proportion than white people.

This panel by Voice of San Diego will explore the challenges and pathways of operating a social equity program within the cannabis industry. We’ll get to the bottom of why social equity programs have not been implemented in the San Diego region yet, preview a new county ordinance about cannabis expected this fall and discuss why it’s essential for a healthy and equitable legal cannabis industry to get it right from the outset.

Moderator

Jackie Bryant, San Diego cannabis journalist/VOSD contributor

Panelists

Anthony and Loriel Alegrete , 40 Tons founders

, 40 Tons founders Nathan Fletcher , San Diego County Board of Supervisors chair

, San Diego County Board of Supervisors chair Andrea St. Julian , appellate attorney

, appellate attorney Violeta Wyrick, Catalyst Cannabis Co. chief equity and external affairs officer

This event is sponsored by UFCW local 135.