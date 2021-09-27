 Higher Values: Creating Cannabis Equity Programs in San Diego

VOSD Events

VOSD Events

Higher Values: Creating Cannabis Equity Programs in San Diego
Voice of San Diego

Join us on this page or YouTube at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. | Register on Eventbrite.

As the legal cannabis industry continues to grow, large corporations and governments are making money while those who have been incarcerated or who don’t have access to capital feel the wrath of the same system. Black and brown people suffer the most from this inequality. Not only do they historically lack the same access to capital, they are also criminalized for cannabis in a significantly greater proportion than white people.

This panel by Voice of San Diego will explore the challenges and pathways of operating a social equity program within the cannabis industry. We’ll get to the bottom of why social equity programs have not been implemented in the San Diego region yet, preview a new county ordinance about cannabis expected this fall and discuss why it’s essential for a healthy and equitable legal cannabis industry to get it right from the outset.

Moderator

Panelists

This event is sponsored by UFCW local 135.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Cannabis equity programs Events Marijuana
What do you think?
Loading

More in VOSD Events

'We Want to Feel a Little Bit of Magic in the Places We Go'

Fact Check: Kashkari's Big Claims About California's Poverty

Five Takeaways from Neel Kashkari's Politifest Set

What to Read Next
Morning Report

Morning Report: San Diego Gets Some Support in Opposing Water Rate Hikes

Voice of San Diego
Morning Report

Morning Report: Social Equity Programs Coming to Local Cannabis

Voice of San Diego
Government

San Diego Wants to Infuse Social Equity in the Cannabis Industry

Jackie Bryant
News

Legal Marijuana Shops Are Taking on the Black Market

Jackie Bryant

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up