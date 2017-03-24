Sacramento Report: State Reps Want to Change County Elections; County Reps Not So Much

Two Democratic Assembly members want to change San Diego County Board of Supervisors elections. The all-Republican board is displeased.
Assemblywoman Shirley Weber’s AB 801 would overhaul the redistricting process. After the 2010 census, the supervisors drew their own districts. That allows those in power to stay in power. Amid criticism, they backed a 2012 law that puts a panel of retired judges in charge.
That’s not enough, says Weber. Why? San Diego is diverse; retired judges are not.
“While my husband was a judge, panels of judges are likely to come from a similar socioeconomic background and live in certain parts of the county,” she said in a statement.
Her bill creates a panel of citizens: People volunteer to be on the panel. The county’s Registrar of Voters would pick the 60 “most qualified” volunteers. The county clerk would randomly pick eight of them. That eight would choose another six meant to represent the racial, gender, geographic and partisan makeup of the county.
A law approved last year to change the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors’ redistricting process is heading to court.