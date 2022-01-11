Morning Report: San Diego’s Getting More Diverse | Voice of San Diego

With roughly 3.2 million people, San Diego County is one of the largest counties in the country. And it’s been getting more diverse.

In the latest San Diego 101 episode, Adriana Heldiz and Maya Srikrishnan break down how San Diego is changing and what we know — and don’t know — about who lives in the region.

Most of what we know about who lives in San Diego comes from the Census. The latest Census numbers from 2020 show the county’s Asian and Latino populations have been growing, while its White population has been shrinking.

But the Census has its flaws and limitations. It’s been leaving out some very large communities in San Diego, like its Middle Eastern and North African residents. Heldiz and Srikrishnan speak with Jeanine Erikat from the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans about what communities we don’t have much information about and what we can do to learn more about them.

New Year Brings Uncertainty for Migrants

Tijuana has become a bottleneck where migrants from southern Mexico, other places in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and beyond wait in limbo for their opportunity to request asylum in the United States.

In this week’s Border Report, Sandra Dibble profiles one shelter in eastern Tijuana and shows how they have been trying to provide for some of the migrant families stuck there amid the pandemic.

Dibble notes a shift in the type of migrants trying to cross since she first started covering Tijuana in the mid-1990s. Then, they were largely Mexicans coming north to work in the United States. Now they are coming from all over the world and some are fleeing for their lives.

In Other News

The Chula Vista City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the ongoing strike affecting trash pickup. Mayor Mary Casillas Salas announced over the weekend that officials will “consider all options, including bringing the trash collection in-house or selecting another company, to ensure that the interruption of this vital service never happens again.”

Meanwhile… Chula Vista mayoral candidate Rudy Ramirez argues there hasn’t been enough action from Chula Vista officials while residents have been watching their trash pile up.

The wrath of omicron continues. The surge is causing a shortage of staff in local hospitals because so many team members are calling in sick, Sharp Healthcare CEO Chris Howard told KPBS. There are nearly 600 health care workers at UC San Diego Health out sick because of COVID-19. (AP, KPBS)

The number of children testing positive for COVID-19 at Rady Children’s Hospital has reached record highs, officials announced Monday. The 20 children who are in isolation with COVID-19 originally went to the hospital for unrelated illnesses, but routine tests identified the infections. Officials noted that children who tested positive have mild or no symptoms. (KPBS)

Experts anticipate that the recent rise in mortgage rates won’t stop people from purchasing homes in San Diego. A recent survey found that 47 percent of people currently in the market for a new home would feel an urgency to buy if rates rose more than 3.5 percent. FYI, this story is for subscribers only. (Union-Tribune)

