Redevelopment of Mission Valley’s old Chargers Stadium property is in full swing, with the new stadium for the Aztecs that’s set to anchor SDSU West nearing completion ahead of its debut next fall.

In the meantime, SDSU is starting its search for developers to build low-income housing as part of the 132-acre project it’s building after voters approved it on the 2018 ballot.

The university issued a request Tuesday for developers to register their interest in taking on the first affordable housing component of SDSU West. It’ll be the first of two adjacent projects on a single, 1.7-acre block of affordable housing. The university’s notice to developers Tuesday said the entire block could total between 200 and 300 homes reserved for residents with an average household income of about 60 percent of the median income, with the first project expected to include about half that.

Overall, SDSU West when complete could include up to 4,600 homes, and the university has committed to reserving 10 percent of them to people meeting those income restrictions.

The university’s request for bids says the stadium is on track to open in September, and a 34-acre river park on city-owned land next to the project area will be completed by 2023.

SDSU will whittle down the group of interested developers in the coming months. It expects to issue a request for their final proposals in May.

Sliding Down the Omicron Slope

Christopher Longhurst, UC San Diego Health’s chief medical officer, posted an interesting tweet thread Monday about COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations. Compared to the previous week, Longhurst noted that cases and case rates were down at UC San Diego Health, and that hospitalizations “for” and “with” COVID across the county were up.

“Fortunately our ICU numbers are pretty flat, and most recent admissions have COVID as a secondary diagnosis, especially in trauma and obstetrics,” he tweeted.

Longhurst also shared Friday that there are “multiple signs we are sliding down the Omicron slope.”

COVID-19 Roundup:

Local Reporters Mourn the Death of a Tijuana Journalist

Tijuana photojournalist Margarito Martínez Esquivel was getting ready to photograph a crime scene in the city, something he had done for years, when he was gunned down in his driveway, reports the Union-Tribune.

The weapon used in Martínez Esquivel’s muder has been linked to five other murders in Tijuana officials said Tuesday. Some of those crimes date back to 2020. The news of his death followed calls for justice from journalists and press freedom organizations.

San Diego and Tijuana journalists who worked with Martínez Esquivel mourned the loss of their colleague, and many are demanding answers. He worked with national outlets, Tijuana news organizations and local publications such as the Union-Tribune.

Voice of San Diego contributor Sandra Dibble wrote on Twitter, “Very sad. Margarito played a key role documenting homicide scenes in Tijuana, whenever and wherever they happened, at considerable personal risk. Many journalists relied on him. May his killers be brought to justice.”

The 49-year-old journalist was in the process of seeking government protection through an agency that works to address violence against activists and reporters, the Union-Tribune reported.

In Other News

This Morning Report was written by Andrew Keatts, Lisa Halverstadt, Megan Wood and Andrea Lopez Villafaña.