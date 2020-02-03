 San Diego Unified Task Force Wants District to Endorse Mandated Reporter Bill - Voice of San Diego

Nonfeature

Nonfeature

San Diego Unified Task Force Wants District to Endorse Mandated Reporter Bill

San Diego Unified’s task force on sexual misconduct is urging the district to endorse a state bill that allows for up to 10 counties to create pilot programs allowing for internet-based reporting of child abuse and neglect.
Sara Libby
A meeting of the San Diego Unified School Board / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

This post originally appeared in the Jan. 31 Sacramento Report. Get the Sacramento Report delivered to your inbox.

After Voice of San Diego spent two years reporting on how school districts handle (or don’t) sexual misconduct cases, San Diego Unified launched a task force to recommend strategies and protocols to better address the issue. Those recommendations dropped this week, and among them is an item urging the district to endorse a state bill, AB 1929, written by Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio.

That bill is tied to an earlier law passed by Rubio in 2015, SB 478, which allowed for up to 10 counties to create pilot programs allowing for internet-based reporting of child abuse and neglect. Existing law requires mandated reporters of suspected abuse to report concerns via telephone.

So far, only Los Angeles County has created such a pilot program. The initial bill required the pilot program to wrap by 2021. AB 1929 would remove that deadline.

A fact sheet created by Rubio’s office says the L.A. system has been a success: “The CARES online reporting system has exceeded expectations. In 2019, over 5,900 online reports to CARES were submitted (primarily by school personnel) – in comparison to 1,838 online reports in 2018 – a 322% increase.”

Endorsing AB 1929 could mean that San Diego Unified is interested in creating its own pilot program, and removing the sunset date from the original bill could allow it to do so.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, which is separately investigating how to better address misconduct cases in schools, recently launched its own online reporting tool where students, parents and others can report abuse.

Stay up to Date

Will Huntsberry's biweekly education report (Thursdays)

Tags:

school sexual misconduct
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Nonfeature

Former San Diego Border Patrol Chief Tapped to Lead Agency

Encinitas OKs Safe Parking Lot After Marathon Meeting

Faulconer Boosts Housing Efforts, Convention Center in Last SOTC

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: How to Report Abuse in Public Schools

Adriana Heldiz
School Sexual Misconduct

Good Schools for All Podcast: How Predatory Teachers Stay in the Classroom

Nate John and Will Huntsberry
Education

School Districts Could Soon Adopt Sweeping Restrictions on Student-Teacher Interactions

Kayla Jimenez
News

San Diego Explained: How Teachers 'Groom' Students for Sexual Abuse

Adriana Heldiz

Stay up to Date

Will Huntsberry's biweekly education report (Thursdays)

Trending Stories
Politics Report: The Man Trying to Kill Measure C
There's No Water Under the Bridge in the Feud That Won't End
Kevin Beiser Is Back in the Classroom Following Internal Investigation
Southeastern San Diego Offers the Most Obvious Proof That Vision 2020 Hasn't Delivered
Bry's Support for Housing Bond Measure Is No Longer Certain
More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing
Grossmont High Basketball Coach Is Cashing in on Tournaments
Encinitas Parking Lot for the Homeless Continues to Stir Fears and Anger
SDPD Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out Following Rape Kit Testing Scandal
Teachers at San Diego Charter Schools Are Far Less Experienced Than Traditional School Peers
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!