 VOSD Podcast: The State of San Diego Is 'Fragile'

Police

Police

VOSD Podcast: The State of San Diego Is 'Fragile'

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby dig into Mayor Todd Gloria’s first State of the City Address. And reporter Jesse Marx reveals how the city secretly does surveillance tech deals.
Nate John
Assemblyman Todd Gloria talks to a reporter at Golden Hall on election night. / Photo by Megan Wood

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria gave the first State of the City address of his new administration this week. It was a big deal — not just because it was his first as head of the city. It was also the first (and hopefully last?) of the pandemic, and the first since former Mayor Kevin Faulconer launched his exploratory committee for governor.

VOSD hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby on this week’s podcast discussed a few notable parts of the address. Gloria said the state of the city was “fragile,” a stark contrast from typically optimistic addresses leaders have given. And in a rebuke of his predecessor, Gloria referenced Faulconer’s failed homelessness solutions and the major budget deficit he’s inherited.

As VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt reported, the city is bracing for a $124 million shortfall in the coming year. (Gloria had it in the ballpark of $150 million in his speech.)

Council Unknowingly OK’d Police Surveillance Gear

VOSD’s Jesse Marx joined the the show to talk about his story detailing how late in 2020, the outgoing San Diego City Council approved funds for a secretive law enforcement group to purchase a heap of surveillance technology.

On the show, Marx explains just what type of gear the group wanted. It kept the wish list secret from the public and even the public officials who voted to approve it. He also pulls back the curtain on the tangled web of agencies and regulations involved in the group that contribute to why its dealings are so often hidden. Catch the interview at minute 23 in the show.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

Mayor Todd Gloria San Diego City Council
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in Police

Council Unknowingly OK’d Surveillance Gear for Secretive Police Group

Unique Year, Familiar Results: Black San Diegans Had Far More Police Encounters

Lessons From the Year in Surveillance Tech Debacles

What to Read Next
Politics

VOSD Podcast: Jen Campbell Is Council President

Nate John
Opinion

A Supermajority Is Futile if it Can't Pass Meaningful Police Reform

Cornelius Bowser Sr.
Politics

Council President Endorsement Votes Obscure Internal Tensions

Andrew Keatts
News

VOSD Podcast: Why Montgomery Steppe Wants to Be Council President

Nate John
Don't have an account? Sign Up