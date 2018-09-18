Culture Report: Centro's Calling it a Comeback

Centro Cultural de la Raza is being revived.

This isn’t the first time the cultural organization has struggled for its survival, only to claw its way back into relevancy through the determination of its small army of volunteers.

Centro Cultural de la Raza is housed in a former water tower on the outskirts of Balboa Park. It was once one of the leading Chicano arts organizations in the country. In its heydays in the ’80s and ’90s, the Centro hosted shows with famed Chicano performers and artists like The Taco Shop Poets and James Luna. It enjoyed financial backing from big organizations like the National Endowment for the Arts.

But by 1999, the Centro found itself steeped in dept. The city, which owns the building and subsidizes the organization’s rent, threatened to pull its lease. The board hired an executive from Texas to help get the institution back on stable financial ground, but many local Chicano artists and longtime Centro supporters didn’t like the new executive director’s approach.

The rift eventually led to a boycott that stretched out over several years. Some people still cite the boycott as a reason they won’t step foot in the Centro.

By 2009, though, things started getting back on track. The board hired a new executive director. Programming and events started cranking up again.

But then the board decided the new manager wasn’t a good fit and let her go. Debt from unpaid taxes, defaulted payments for an expensive printer and salary owed to the former director started piling up. The all-volunteer board and staff kept the Centro going despite the challenges. But by 2014, the city of San Diego again threatened to pull the Centro’s lease.

Since then, the volunteers behind the Centro have managed to pay off the debt and have scored two modest grants from the county. They now have an annual budget of about $30,000, according to the most recent financial report filed with the city, and they’ve hired one part-time staffer. The board is also in lease negotiations with the city and is working to secure a new long-term lease that would ensure the organization’s presence in the park for decades to come.

The events at the Centro have slowed considerably over the past few years as the board worked to get the financials in order. But the Centro’s Arts Advisory Committee, the group that curates art exhibitions and other events, has a new team of volunteers who told CityBeat last week that they’re busy lining up diverse programming and events. The committee’s first event is happening from 11 a.m.. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and it’s asking the public to volunteer to help spruce up the Centro.

Board president Tommy Valentino Ramirez said the Centro has also started a fundraising committee and has an ambitious goal of hiring a new executive director and a small paid staff in the next few years. They plan on applying for funding through the city’s Arts and Culture Commission this year, Ramirez said, and they’re working on other new fundraising strategies.

“Everything is starting up again,” he said. “We’ve made some big strides.”

Aida Soria, another member of the Centro’s board, said now that the financials are better, they are also working on mending the Centro’s relationship with members of the community who haven’t visited the Centro since the boycott.

“That boycott has banished a whole generation of people,” Soria said. “So we’re trying to get the older generation to come back in, plus invite the younger generation to come in for the first time.”

