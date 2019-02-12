Building a better region together, one story at a time

Arts/Culture Building a better region together, one story at a time

Arts/Culture Culture Report

Culture Report: Space 4 Art Hopes Its Vision Will Keep More Artists in Town

Arts organization looks to support the arts in many ways. But the primary one on everyone’s minds these days is affordable housing.
Julia Dixon Evans

 

Robert Leather, co-founder of Space 4 Art, presents images of the organization’s proposed live/work space. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

“I don’t wanna build this thing and then charge fancy rents,” Robert Leather, co-founder of Space 4 Art, said Thursday at a community forum.

The longstanding nonprofit, which — as its name suggests — provides workshop and living space for artists, opened up its existing facility in San Diego’s East Village 10 years ago, but in 2016 drastically cut back its available studio space and the entirety of the gallery space after the building was sold. The Space 4 Art crew had already purchased a plot of land in Sherman Heights with the hopes of building its permanent home.

Approximately 50 curious community members and artists gathered in Space 4 Art’s original gallery location, now operated by The Sandbox as an event venue, to discuss updates on the new building and gather surveys and intent-to-rent forms.

“I don’t want to hear stories of you moving to Tijuana or Carlsbad or L.A.,” said Jonathon Glus, Commission for the Arts and Culture director, at the end of his brief comments.

Glus spoke at length to Voice of San Diego in December on his aims for the Commission for Arts and Culture, and reiterated last week the points he’d made then: Housing is essential to a culture ecosystem, and the mayor is committed to maintaining current levels of arts funding. While many would consider Tijuana or Carlsbad natural extensions of a metropolitan San Diego art scene, Glus’ comment illustrates a perceived need for a vital central arts hub.

Jonathon Glus / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

The San Diego Housing Foundation’s Stephen Russell, one of several guest speakers, set the tone for the night, providing hard and critical data regarding the city’s relationship with both housing development and the arts.

“We are short about 75,000 housing units,” Russell said. And given that, unlike 50 years ago, when he first moved to San Diego, there is no more new land upon which to build, plus the shifting of development priorities and public perception of makeshift, DIY spaces, he said: “Naturally affordable spaces don’t exist.”

Russell, however, applauded Space 4 Art’s aim. “Here’s a chance to support a project that’s looking at the purpose, not the economic purpose, but the purpose of space and the purpose of culture,” he said.

Stephen Russell / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

Average monthly rents in San Diego are approaching $2,000, according to the Union-Tribune. Finding an affordable place to live — to say nothing of performance or workshop space — will determine whether individuals or groups can continue working on art full or even part time, or send them to another city.

During a slideshow that showcased the structure’s variety of live/work and work-only spaces, Leather — who is also the project’s primary architect — highlighted the rents for each unit. A one-bedroom unit with a large studio workspace and kitchen, plus a loft bedroom and bathroom and deck overlooking the city and the bay, would run $970 a month. The room erupted into applause. Larger or co-living spaces would mean different rates, of course. Several much larger units with internal elevators and other accessibility options would run over $2,000. Some work-only units, including larger, shared studios, will be around $330 per month.

Eventually, the conversation shifted to government-funded affordable housing programs. Space 4 Art is not seeking federally funded Section 8 affordable housing funding because it requires concessions that limit the ability of organizations to define “artist.” Or rather, it broadens the definition to include professions like nail art.

Space 4 Art Executive Director Jennifer De Poyen said she wants the artistic community in San Diego to self-define what counts as the art they’d like to support. The building, however, is designed for multidisciplinary use, with metal- and wood shops, sound-proof studios, an auditorium with proposed full-stage support (lighting, sound, greenroom, etc.), classrooms, pop-up gallery spaces, dance facilities and large event space.

Leather also pointed out that the rents — low for 2019 standards — are secured for the Sherman Heights building for remove ready, in three years’ time. Construction begins in a year and a half.

A New Spin on Coffee House Music, Triage for The Book Catapult and More News for the Culture Crowd

Gill Sotu / Photo by Kinsee Morlan

  • On Sunday, San Diego writer Keith McCleary celebrates the first of many upcoming “book-in-hand” events after the release of his novel, “Circus + The Skin” at NOW 51, alongside Los Angeles poet and cartoonist TM Lawson.
  • At the Diversionary Theatre, “The Hour of Great Mercy” opens Thursday and runs through March 3. It checks a lot of boxes for me: emerging playwright, post-church existential wandering, arctic isolation.
The Hour of Great Mercy

The Hour of Great Mercy at Diversionary Theatre / Photo by Simpatika

Closing Soon

Tim Shaw’s “Mother, the Air is Blue, the Air is Dangerous” installation / Image courtesy of SDMA

Food, Beer, Booze and Cannabis News

Sauerkraut San Diego Fermentation Festival

Image via Shutterstock

  • CityBeat’s Love and Sex issue has a couple of cannabis-meets-romance pieces. Maybe when you’re not using your office internet, click on the surprisingly pragmatic “Getting Cannabusy,” about cannabis products and the research about its impact on … getting busy.

What’s Inspiring Me Right Now

  • Triangle House Review just published a fantastically weird and sad short story, “Love Triptych,” by Sarah Rose Etter, whose work I love. And the relatively new-on-the-scene Triangle House also consistently puts out amazing work. Opening line: “We removed our heads to achieve a new level of intimacy. I read about it in the magazines, and I thought we should try.”
  • The San Diego City Clerk has a phenomenally comprehensive digital archive of these street videos, from 1970. I especially loved coming down the Texas Street hill into Mission Valley and seeing … green pastures. Sorry about the hour you just lost watching all the streets you’ve ever lived on.

Stay up to Date

Read Voice of San Diego's weekly arts and culture roundup (Tuesdays)

Tags:

Space 4 Art
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Julia Dixon Evans

Julia Dixon Evans is an author and editor in San Diego. Follow her on Twitter.

More in Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Rizzhel Javier’s Steadfast Hope

Culture Report: Could Low-Cost Museums Put San Diego on the Map?

Culture Report: A Conductor’s Revolutionary Playlist for the Future

What to Read Next
Land Use

One of the Last Vestiges of East Village Art Is on Its Way Out

Kinsee Morlan
Community Plans

VOSD Podcast: A Playlist of Smells

Amanda Rhoades
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: The San Diego Opera Is Saved!

Alex Zaragoza
Morning Report

Morning Report: The Mayor's Seal Spiel

Randy Dotinga

Stay up to Date

Read Voice of San Diego's weekly arts and culture roundup (Tuesdays)

Trending Stories
Social Media, Texts Have Fueled Numerous Instances of Teacher Misconduct
Docs, Interviews Show Sweetwater Officials Ignored Budget Warnings
The Plaza de Panama Plan Is on Hiatus
Costs for Pure Water Project Are Rising – by Billions
Labeled Disabled at an Early Age, a Former Student Looks Back With Regret
Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape
Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School
Police Ramped Up Homeless Arrests in Days Before Annual Homeless Count
Social Media, Texts Have Fueled Numerous Instances of Teacher Misconduct
Docs, Interviews Show Sweetwater Officials Ignored Budget Warnings
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!