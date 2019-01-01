Culture Report: The Arts to Look Forward to in 2019

It’s time to retire the 2018 year-end lists and ring in the new year with (that’s right) some other lists. We sat down some of our favorite arts editors and writers and asked them what we should be paying attention to in the New Year.

Nina Garin, KPBS arts editor and producer

“When there’s a lot of chaos around me, I go into comfort mode. It’s why I keep binge watching ‘Gilmore Girls,’” Garin said. And comfort mode for her is (beyond “Gilmore Girls”) the classics. Here’s what Garin is looking forward to in 2019:

The Old Globe brings back “Romeo and Juliet” to its summer festival stage, but this time, it’s directed by Barry Edelstein, the Globe’s artistic director. “I’ve never met a person who knows so much about Shakespeare and all the nuances,” Garin said of Edelstein. “He was basically the spokesperson for when we had the Shakespeare Folio in town. … and that’s kind of when I saw his Shakespeare brain at work,” she said. “I just love how simple he made it feel, and how relatable.”

“Moonlight Amphitheater is doing ‘West Side Story,’ which I have actually never seen as a live musical. I’ve only seen the movie,” she said. “And Moonlight Amphitheater always does really good shows. And this one’s hard to do. You have to have really good dancers and really good singers.”

“California Ballet is redoing its ‘Nutcracker’ for 2019,” Garin said. “They’re the ones that do it at the Civic Theatre. When you think of ‘The Nutcracker’ in San Diego, you’re most likely thinking of theirs. And it’s basically been the same for a long time, and it’s a good one, but now that they have Jared Nelson as their new artistic director – he took over this year – he said he was going to change it up.”

Jim Daichendt, Union-Tribune art critic

Daichendt is new on the scene as an art critic for the U-T.

“Overall, I’ve been very impressed with what’s happened with installations down at Liberty Station,” Daichendt said, specifically citing Hugo Crosthwaite’s temporary murals, and the Lissa Corona/Marina Grize piece. “I don’t know what’s next for them. They had a slate of six installations,” he said. “And they’ve had smaller ones along the way. And it just feels like they’ve upped their game down there. It’s such a tough place to show work, because it’s not built for it, because the generic, rigid architecture doesn’t lend itself very well to it.”

“Over at the Lux, I always look at who’s coming, and Courtney Mattison is one of the artists that’s up next,” Daichendt said. “What I like about Lux is they’re supposed to make work in residence there.” Mattison’s three-dimensional relief-style work, dealing with sea life, seems a natural fit for the Encinitas institution. “My hope is that it’ll be something quite powerful and something that’ll connect locally, which is what is so powerful about an artist residency.”

Also on Daichendt’s radar is Dave Adey’s upcoming exhibition at Quint Gallery, “There Be Dragons,” which opens Jan. 12. “It’s about guns,” he said. “It’s specifically about part of the AR-15, they call it the lower, it’s the piece that makes the gun. It has a serial number. But you can digitally print these pieces from schematics online, and the whole show is a commentary on that.”

Seth Combs, CityBeat editor

Combs is looking forward to reuniting with an iconic museum.

“I think the Museum of Contemporary Art – the original location in La Jolla – is going to finally be done and reopened,” he said.

He anticipates the work of Melissa Walter, who has an upcoming installation at ICE Gallery (at Bread and Salt). “Her work with NASA and her merging of the scientific realm with the artistic is just very interesting to me,” Combs said. “You can look at her pieces on their own and feel genuinely amazed and perplexed. You know there’s just something about them in their intricacy that’s kind of bewildering.” Walter, along with a cast of volunteers, created tens of thousands of pyramids. The end result remains a mystery for now. “There’s this level of anticipation,” Combs said.

Yasmine Kasem, who is doing graduate work at UCSD, first caught Combs’ attention in 2017. “She is Persian and she grew up in a town [in Ohio] that was very white – and in fact I think she mentioned that it was the birthplace of the KKK – so, she’s had a very interesting upbringing.” Of her prior work, Combs said: “I found it very haunting.” On Jan. 24, she’ll open a new show at 1805 Gallery called “Every Fragment a Prayer.”

Susanna Peredo Swap, Vanguard Culture founder/editor

“I think that the organizations to look out for next year are the ones that are attempting a more collaborative approach to programming,” said Peredo Swap. “The one trait that I found across all creative industries is that San Diego arts groups tended to work in silos and rarely reached out to collaborate, even within the same industries! There is much strength in collaboration, including a sharing of resources.” The collabs she’s watching:

“Space 4 Art as they launch their year-long initiative to partner with local arts groups to bring attention to their fundraiser for a permanent home,” she said.

“San Diego Art Institute recently announced a partnership with UCSD’s Qualcomm Institute to bring innovative new art-meets-tech experiences to its audiences,” Peredo Swap said. “I’m curious to see how that develops.”

“The San Diego Symphony has also been offering uniquely San Diegan programming, namely the commission of a new work ‘Brazos de Niebla’ about immigration,” she said. “In addition, their communitywide Hearing the Future Festival in January will offer tremendous visibility to a wide range of local music and arts orgs through partnered programming.” The festival kicks off Jan. 9.

