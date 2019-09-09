 Evans, McQuary Won’t Seek Re-Election to San Diego Unified Board - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Education

Evans, McQuary Won’t Seek Re-Election to San Diego Unified Board

San Diego Unified school board member John Lee Evans announced early Monday that he would not be seeking re-election next year. Trustee Mike McQuary, who won’t be up for re-election until 2022, told VOSD he won’t seek a new term, either.
Scott Lewis
San Diego Unified school board trustees Mike McQuary (left) and John Lee Evans (right) / Photos by Jamie Scott Lytle

San Diego Unified school board member John Lee Evans announced early Monday that he would not be seeking re-election next year and dropped several lines about how bad some of his colleagues have been since he was first elected in 2008.

In his post, Evans described the type of person who should run to replace him along with his or her qualifications. “In my decade on the board I would say that three of the nine other members with whom I have served have met this very high level of qualification,” he wrote.

Then he wrote this: “My hope is that a person who meets the above qualifications will be elected to serve in this seat along with our highly qualified board members, Richard Barrera and Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, to continue our reform efforts to improve public education in San Diego.”

That line about existing “highly qualified board members” did not include school board member Mike McQuary, a trustee Evans has served alongside since 2014. McQuary was just re-elected last year and his term will continue through 2022.

Evans clarified that the omission did not mean he did not include McQuary among the list of “highly qualified board members.”

“The 3 highest qualified members are currently on the board, including Dr. Mike,” he wrote on Twitter, using McQuary’s nickname.

The omission may have been a bit of a foreshadowing, though. McQuary told VOSD Monday that he will not be seeking re-election either.

“I believe in two terms. I will not be running in 2022,” McQuary said. “I’m thinking in terms of things I want to do and things I need to do and I want to hand it off at a high point.”

McQuary said he wished Evans would have sought re-election and that continuity for the board has been important.

“He had a good blend of pragmatism, he understood numbers and as a psychologist, he understood kids,” McQuary said.

In his post announcing his decision, Evans said the district during his tenure was a national leader in emphasizing critical thinking and in adopting technology in the classroom, among other accomplishments.

Evans does not have to step down.

Though voters approved term limits for school board members last year, the limit is three terms starting in 2020 and did not count terms served by existing board members.

McQuary said that although he supported term limits capped at three terms, serving two terms was right for him.

Evans said the timing of his decision was aimed at encouraging more qualified candidates to seek the seat – a nod to how tough it can be for school board hopefuls to mount successful campaigns. Several members of the board have run unopposed over the last decade, including Barrera and McQuary.

That’s in part because the unique way San Diego Unified carries out school board elections makes it difficult for anyone without significant resources to run and win – a process that’s currently being challenged via a lawsuit, state legislation and a potential local ballot measure.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Tags:

John Lee Evans San Diego Unified board of trustees
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in Education

Many San Diego Unified Schools Are Nowhere Near Full

The Learning Curve: Teacher Diversity at Every School District in San Diego County, Ranked

Investigations Into Educator Abuse Vary Wildly From School to School

What to Read Next
Government

As Resignation Pressure Mounts, Beiser Hunkers Down

Andrew Keatts
Politics

Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse

Andrew Keatts
Education

The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Reverses Course, Stops Sending Parents to Collections

Mario Koran
Education

No Tally Yet on Whether Last Year's Early Teacher Retirements Were Cost Neutral

Ashly McGlone

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Trending Stories
How San Diego's Housing Shortage Became So Dire
Two Small Agencies Want a Divorce From the Water Authority. It Could Get Messy.
Morning Report: Susan Davis, Out
Politics Report: What Davis Hath Wrought
The Roadblocks to a Cross-Border Trolley
How San Diego's Housing Shortage Became So Dire
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
San Diego Is Showing California How to Use Its Red Flag Law
Schools Tied to A3 Charter School Scandal Will All Close
Six Miles in a San Ysidro High Schooler's Shoes
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!