 Good Schools For All: The Problems Plaguing Porter
Good Schools for All: The Problems Plaguing Porter

VOSD’s Scott Lewis and Will Huntsberry take a close look at recent events at Porter Elementary after it was put on a list of the state’s lowest-performing schools and parents and school employees offered troubling accounts of students whose needs were not being met.
Nate John
Porter Elementary
Porter Elementary / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Good Schools for All is back. We’ll have new podcast episodes every two weeks featuring our new host, Will Huntsberry, and returning host Scott Lewis. Listen to the full episode below. 

This year, Voice of San Diego education reporter Will Huntsberry revealed, in a series of stories, serious problems plaguing Porter Elementary School in Lincoln Park.

 

Good Schools for All Podcast

Porter appeared on California’s list of most under-performing schools, not only for its test scores, but also for high rates of chronic absenteeism and suspensions. It was one of nine traditional public schools in the San Diego Unified School District to make the list.

Meanwhile, a counselor at Porter, Keashonna Christopher, described services that were being denied to the parents and students she serves at Porter.

Monique Hayes, whose fourth-grade son attends Porter, told Huntsberry why the child doesn’t like going to school anymore. He doesn’t feel safe. Hayes has broken up three fights on the school field herself. Beyond safety, school officials recommended one of her other sons be tested for reading problems. Despite the recommendation, Hayes said school administrators tried to delay and deny those assessments.

After these revelations were made public, the school board sprang into action to try to set Porter on a better course (in its own school board way). In this episode, we cut through that meeting, and its jargon-packed presentations, to talk about what type of action parents and students at the school might see in the future.

You can read more of our work about about Porter Elementary here.

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

