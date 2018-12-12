Building a better region together, one story at a time

Education Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Year-End Campaign

Help us raise $175K by December 31

--%

Donate today and your gift will be matched!

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Education Corrections

San Diego Unified Agrees to Keep Emails for Two Years Before Deleting Them

The San Diego Unified School District has agreed to settle a lawsuit with Voice of San Diego over email archives. If approved by the judge, the deal will last five years, after which, the district could extend – but not shorten – the email retention period.
Sara Libby

A San Diego Unified school board meeting / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

San Diego Unified has agreed to a new policy in which the district will retain employee emails for two years before automatically deleting them.

The agreement was reached as part of a settlement between the district, Voice of San Diego and San Diegans for Open Government after the district’s Board of Trustees initially approved a policy that would have allowed for the destruction of an untold number of emails, some of which were likely the subject of Public Records Act requests the district had not yet fulfilled.

That meant documents that might shed light on issues of tremendous public interest – such as what district officials did in the run-up to a 2017 budget crisis, and how it has handled complaints of employee misconduct – would be permanently destroyed. Voice of San Diego and San Diegans for Open Government filed lawsuits seeking to halt the policy’s implementation.

In August, a San Diego judge put the policy on hold.

The terms of the agreement last for five years. The district also agreed not destroy and emails that are at issue in pending lawsuits, or that are subject to public records requests during that time. Under the settlement, the district will pay $20,000 in attorney’s fees to San Diegans for Open Government, and $32,500 in attorney’s fees to Voice of San Diego.

The settlement – if it is approved by San Diego Superior Court Judge Ronald Styn – puts to rest one issue within a broader lawsuit filed by Voice of San Diego against San Diego Unified over the district’s failure to produce records under the California Public Records Act. Voice of San Diego is represented by attorney Felix Tinkov in the suit, which will proceed.

“SDUSD abuses its authority by slowing the release of public records to an excruciating degree, often leading to delays over six months to over one year, and occasionally failing to provide any response at all,” Voice of San Diego wrote in its complaint against the district. “VOSD is interested in securing public records from SDUSD to inform the public about the administrative actions of the agency, to better understand how it educates its students, to relay information about the use of taxpayer funds and to generally ensure that interested parties stay abreast of the conduct of the ‘people’s business.’”

In November 2017, for example, Voice of San Diego requested the district’s records on substantiated instances of sexual misconduct by its employees over the last 10 years. The district said it would take until Dec. 11 of this year to produce the records – more than a year after the initial request. This week, that deadline came and went without a word from the district.

That lawsuit remains ongoing, and is set to go to trial in May 2019.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that the district can’t shorten its email retention period after the five-year settlement runs out; it can. 

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Tags:

california public records act Public Records public records act San Diegans for Open Government San Diego Unified
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Education

Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents

‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future

All the Cases in Our Investigation of Sexual Misconduct in Local Schools, Mapped

What to Read Next
Education

Parents Are Struggling to Engage With San Diego Unified

Suzy Reid
Education

The Learning Curve: School Bond Bonanza

Will Huntsberry
Education

San Diego Unified Taps Into National Lead Fears in Bond Campaign

Will Huntsberry and Ry Rivard
Opinion

Get the Lead Out of San Diego Schools

Lorena Gonzalez and Laura C. Deehan

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Trending Stories
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Border Report: 'Many People Are Using Haitians to Discriminate Against Hondurans'
The Mayor Is Betting That Less Required Parking Will Mean More Housing
Morning Report: A Teacher Finds Work Despite Years of Complaints
This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn
How San Diego Is Pushing Back Against ‘Zero Tolerance’ at the Border
North County Report: Escondido Goes From MAGA to Mariachi
Police Arrested Montgomery High Students in Operation Disguised as Active Shooter Drill
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Help us raise $175K by Dec. 31

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Stand up for local, independent journalism in San Diego.