Building a better region together, one story at a time

Education Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Spring Campaign

Help Us Raise $150K by May 31

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Education

The Learning Curve: The Basics on Southern California’s $50 Million Charter School Scam

Astounding details have emerged of an alleged charter school scam that netted some $50 million in taxpayer money by falsely enrolling thousands of students in summer school, according to an indictment obtained by the Union-Tribune.
Will Huntsberry

District Attorney Summer Stephan / Photo by Megan Wood

Astounding details have emerged of an alleged charter school scam that netted some $50 million in taxpayer money by falsely enrolling thousands of students in summer school, according to an indictment obtained by the Union-Tribune.

The scheme focused on enrolling student athletes into summer credit recovery programs. The students didn’t take any classes, but the owners of A3 Education still got money from the state on their behalf. A3 operates more than a dozen online charter schools, three in San Diego County. One of the company’s owners is likely on the run in Australia, said District Attorney Summer Stephan, according to the U-T.

The owners, Sean McManus and Jason Schrock, pushed employees to falsely enroll as many students as possible, prosecutors allege. Those employees then earned bonuses for hitting certain benchmarks, according to the indictment.

On top of the explosive allegations, the indictment also contains some juicy details.

One employee texted another about a dream she had: “You were running around my office, drinking champagne, throwing money everywhere, yelling ‘I love bonuses,’” the indictment reads.

Dem Presidential Candidates Court Teacher’s Unions

“Any country that out-educates us, will out-compete us,” former Vice President Joe Biden told members of the American Federation of Teachers at a town hall event in Houston Tuesday night, quoting his wife Jill Biden.

Biden went on to say that many counties are out-educating the United States currently, but he laid out a plan for how he would raise up the teaching profession and education in the poorest parts of the country.

Biden joined many other candidates in the crowded field for the Democratic presidential nomination who have released major education proposals as the nation’s two largest teacher’s unions begin deciding who to endorse, reports U.S. News and World Report.

This was Biden’s first major policy proposal, which bodes well for people like me who would love to see education become a serious part of the 2020 presidential race.

Biden’s plan would triple Title I money, which the federal government provides to poorer schools and school districts. It would also raise teacher pay and significantly increase the number of school nurses and counselors, according to Education Week.

Sen. Bernie Sander’s plan similarly triples Title I funding, but also makes significant pledges around charter schools, which Biden’s plan does not. Sander’s plan would put a moratorium on new federal funding for charter schools and ban for-profit charter schools, as California recently did.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also has a flashy plan. Hers would eliminate student debt for 95 percent of borrowers and create universal childcare and pre-kindergarten, according to U.S. News and World Report. (Free pre-k is part of the plan for several contenders in the Democratic field.) Like Sanders, her plan would also make public colleges tuition-free. The part teacher’s unions might like best? Warren said she would make sure her secretary of education is a former public school teacher.

Then, of course, there is Sen. Kamala Harris, who came out with her big education proposal first. I previously wrote about her big plan to give all teachers $10,000 per year and more in some places where teacher pay is lowest.

What I’m Reading

  • Black people trust public schools more than the police, but less than black politicians or the military, according to the Black Census Project, which Alicia Garza, a Black Lives Matter activist, wrote about in the New York Times.
  • “Can you skip 47 days of English class and still graduate from high school?” asks the Washington Post. Apparently yes, the paper concluded after digging into documents from Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. Many students missed dozens of days of English and algebra, but graduated anyway, the Post reports.
  • President Donald Trump ordered officials to start enforcing a decades-old law that can force sponsors of immigrants to repay money the federal government spends providing aid to immigrants, reports Bloomberg. The move would affect food stamps and Medicaid, but it is unclear how it might touch federal education spending or Pell Grants.
  • Chronic absenteeism, a phenomenon that affects student’s likelihood to graduate and future prospects, is worse in the rural parts of California, reports EdSource.

What We’re Writing

  • California accountability laws that gave parents several legal options if their child’s school was performing extremely poorly are still on the books – but they are completely unusable. Legislators don’t seem to want the bad press of removing laws that gave parents the power to remove their children from poorly performing schools or in extreme cases shake up the leadership of a school site or even turn it into a charter school.
  • A newly obtained memo shows that officials pushed principals to move “a minimum of 75%” of eligible English-learners – students whose first language is not English – out of a specially designed program to help them improve their language skills in San Diego Unified School District.
  • Two teachers at Westview High School in Poway were busted sending inappropriate texts to students. “I also need to know that our conversations stay here and don’t get out to anyone. I trust you right?” one coach wrote to his student, who then informed school authorities.
  • San Diego Unified board trustee Kevin Beiser, who has been accused by four young men of sexual harassment and assault, is still showing up for school board meetings, acting as if nothing is wrong. But he still isn’t back to his teaching job at Sweetwater Union High School District.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Will Huntsberry

Will Huntsberry is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about education, schools and children in San Diego County. Please reach out with tips or ideas to willh@vosd.org or 619-693-6249.

More in Education

California’s School Accountability Laws Have Quietly Become Defunct

The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Addresses Problems at Porter Elementary, Kind Of

State Blasts San Diego Unified’s English-Learner Program for Serious Flaws

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: The State's Plan to Crack Down on Charter Schools

Adriana Heldiz
Education

District Urged Principals to Move a Minimum Number of English-Learners Out of Program

Will Huntsberry
Education

San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser Still Isn’t Teaching

Andrew Keatts
Education

Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students

Kayla Jimenez

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to VOSD's weekly education report

Trending Stories
Politics Report: Chula Vista Councilwoman Explains Bizarre Firing
Public Records Battle Erupts Within the Battle to Run the Sports Arena
How Kevin Faulconer Touched Off a Historic Debate About San Diego’s Transportation Future
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
Morning Report: The Battle Within the Battle to Run the Sports Arena
A Little-Known Company Is Quietly Making Massive Water Deals
Escondido Changed the Name of Special Ed Teachers to Skirt Caseload Rules, State Says
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
What We Learned This Week
After Decades Marked by Sameness, the Board of Supervisors Is Changing Rapidly
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!