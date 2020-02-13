 Hundreds of Illegal Entry Convictions Will Be Overturned - Voice of San Diego

Government

Government

Hundreds of Illegal Entry Convictions Will Be Overturned

Hundreds of people convicted in San Diego of illegally entering the country will have their cases overturned, and thousands more will have the chance to appeal thanks to a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision not to rehear a case that successfully challenged the legitimacy of those convictions.
Maya Srikrishnan
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement bus sits outside federal court in San Diego. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Hundreds of people convicted in San Diego of illegally entering the country will have their cases overturned, and thousands more will have the chance to appeal thanks to a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision this week not to rehear a case that successfully challenged the legitimacy of those convictions.

In July, the 9th Circuit overturned the conviction of Oracio Corrales-Vazquez, who was convicted of illegal entry in federal court in San Diego, a misdemeanor, in 2019. The decision paved the way for far more convicted under similar circumstances to have their convictions tossed.

Corrales, a Mexican citizen, was found by Border Patrol agents in bushes roughly 20 miles east of the Tecate, Mexico, Port of Entry, according to the initial complaint against him.

Corrales effectively argued in his appeal that the government had erred when it charged him with a crime.

The criminal statute at issue allows for people to be charged with illegal entry in a number of scenarios. One is that a person enters or attempts to enter the United States at any time or place other than those designated by immigration officers. Another is that they elude examination or inspection by immigration officers. A third is that they enter or attempt to enter the United States by willfully misleading an immigration officer or concealing information from them.

Since the federal government’s zero tolerance policy began in April 2018, prosecutors in San Diego mostly charged people with illegal entry who they said had eluded examination or inspection by immigration officers.

The Federal Defenders of San Diego, the group that takes on the bulk of federal pro-bono criminal defense in the San Diego’s federal court, argued that Corrales couldn’t be charged with that crime because eluding examination or examination could only occur at “places and times designated for examination or inspection by immigration officers,” like a port of entry. He did not enter the United States through a port of entry.

A panel of 9th Circuit judges agreed.

The federal government attempted to appeal the case to the full 9th Circuit, which the court declined, thus cementing the dismissal of hundreds of illegal entry convictions. In its petition, the government wrote that there were “[n]early 500 appeals (at the district and appellate courts) … being stayed pending resolution of this petition.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and defense counsel are working together to identify all cases that must be dismissed,” said Doug Keller, an appellate attorney at the Federal Defenders of San Diego who worked on the case. “Under Corrales-Vazquez, every single defendant who pled guilty to illegal entry in the Southern District of California during the first year of Operation Streamline was factually innocent of the charged crime. The approximately 500 defendants who have their case on appeal should have their conviction vacated soon. There are several thousand other defendants who didn’t appeal. Those defendants can try to get their conviction overturned, too.”

The U.S. attorney’s office of the Southern District of California declined to comment.

Stay up to Date

Maya Srikrishnan's biweekly roundup of stories on the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (Mondays)

Tags:

Operation Streamline zero tolerance
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya Srikrishnan is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She writes about the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration issues in San Diego County. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Government

Instacart Lawsuit Puts City Attorney in the Thick of the Worker Classification Fight

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Port’s ‘Bogus Tax’ on Airport Rental Cars

Bill Seeks to Close Loophole That Helped Accused Poway Shooter Buy a Gun

What to Read Next
News

Challenges to Operation Streamline Are Moving Forward

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

High-Profile Immigration Arrests Can Inflict Damage Even After the Cases Are Dropped

Sara Libby
Government

Many of the Immigration Enforcement System’s Biggest Flaws, All Rolled Into One Case

Maya Srikrishnan
News

More Than 20 Migrants Have Been Illegally Held in Custody After Being Ordered Released, Docs Show

Maya Srikrishnan

Stay up to Date

Maya Srikrishnan's biweekly roundup of stories on the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (Mondays)

Trending Stories
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
The Two Biggest Questions Surrounding Measure C's Homeless Funding
Sherman Says He’d Use the Mayor’s Office to Take on Unions
Morning Report: Why Poway Gets Less State Funding
Politics Report: About Those Judicial Races
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
Encinitas Parking Lot for the Homeless Continues to Stir Fears and Anger
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Politics Report: The Man Trying to Kill Measure C
Grossmont High Basketball Coach Is Cashing in on Tournaments
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!