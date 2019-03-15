Building a better region together, one story at a time

Morning Report: Agencies Must Keep Emails for Two Years Under New Bill
Voice of San Diego

Image via Shutterstock

State law requires cities to hold on to public records for at least two years. But many cities and other local governments delete emails far sooner, relying on an argument that the law doesn’t clearly define the rules on emails.

Now, Assemblyman Todd Gloria is proposing a bill to change that, an attempt to ensure that taxpayer-funded records are not deleted, Sara Libby reports.

Last year, we found that many San Diego cities delete emails quicker than the two-year mark, and some – like Encinitas and Poway –  retain them for as little as 30 days. That makes it hard if not impossible to find out why something happened the way it did. (San Diego is on the other end of the spectrum; the city hangs onto emails permanently.)

“Because public agencies conduct the people’s business, the people have a right-to-know and a right to access government information,” Gloria said in a statement. “Access to public records and communications is fundamental to upholding public trust and, in some cases, preserving public safety.”

Speaking of Sunshine Week …

On Wednesday, the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists held their annual “Sunshine Week” awards ceremony. One good award, the Window Award, went to Andrea Tevlin, the city’s independent budget analyst, and her staff.

Tevlin jokingly thanked former Mayor Jerry Sanders whose administration barred city departments from talking to reporters, even to answer basic questions. So, reporters began turning to Tevlin’s office to get facts about the city, like how many street lights there are. She said it raised her office’s profile in its early years.

The group honored Voice for our yearlong effort to obtain teacher misconduct records.

There’s also a bad award, the Wall Award, that went to the city’s Public Utilities Department, which misled the public and withheld records when Voice and NBC San Diego began investigating why customers received high water bills. Francis Barraza, Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s deputy chief of staff, sportingly showed up to the accept the dishonor. She noted recent shakeups have put new people in charge of the department and said the mayor promised to tear down the wall between the public and the department.

Thrive Can’t Survive

The state Board of Education declined to renew the charter for Thrive Public Schools. Charter schools must renew their charters every five years. The San Diego Unified School District declined to renew the charter and Thrive appealed to the state, just as it did five years ago when it was first launched.

Thrive had been growing rapidly and just this year opened a new facility in Linda Vista. The groundbreaking of that construction was celebrated by state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Councilman Scott Sherman (along with Buzz Woolley, Voice of San Diego’s chairman and a supporter of the project). But the school’s rapid growth and struggling test scores made it a target for advocates frustrated with charter schools. Atkins later decided to stay neutral on whether it should be renewed.

San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten and trustee Richard Barrera flew to Sacramento to make their case against renewal. On the other side, several parents, students and Nicole Tempel-Assisi, the founder of the school, attended.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Ry Rivard and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.

