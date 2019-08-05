 Morning Report: Customers Are in the Dark on Insurance Hikes - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Morning Report: Customers Are in the Dark on Insurance Hikes
Voice of San Diego
Homes being rebuilt after a fire in Alpine / Photo by Ry Rivard

As insurance companies raise rates to cope with growing wildfire risk across California, many homeowners are likely to be caught off guard by higher rates.

It may not need to be this way. Ry Rivard explores the state’s insurance regulations and how public notifications required by law doesn’t actually result in the public being notified of proposed rate changes. Insurance companies are exploiting a loophole to avoid public hearings about high rate increases.

For instance, if an insurer asks for more than a 7 percent increase, the public can force the state’s elected insurance commissioner to hold a public hearing.

In the past two years, more than two dozen home insurance companies requested a rate increase of 6.9 percent. 

“When the voters passed Proposition 103, they expected there to be a lot of hearings, and there aren’t,” said Harvey Rosenfield, the author of Proposition 103.

Even the 6.9 percent requests mask the true effect of rate increases on homeowners. That’s because insurers are using the average rate hike across the entire company. One company that requested such an increase is actually looking to double rates on more than 5,000 homeowners.

Another Big Balboa Park Project

There’s another plan to clear (some) cars out of a longtime parking lot in Balboa Park.  

The city plans to transform what’s now an asphalt parking lot in front of the San Diego Air & Space Museum into a paved public space complete with landscaping and public seating a la the more bustling Plaza de Panama.

At a Balboa Park Committee meeting last week, Park and Recreation officials said the city will use $1.2 million of roughly $9 million that had been set to help bankroll the now-defunct Plaza de Panama project to pay for the Palisades area makeover. They hope to finish the project within the next six months.

Officials said last week that the project will result in the loss of 144 parking spaces in the area but that they plan to add 114 additional spots in two other parking lots.

While new to many current park stakeholders, the plan to remove parking and restore what had been a public space back during the 1935 California Pacific International Exposition is set out in the city’s master and precise plans for the park that were approved by the City Council about three decades ago.

Politics Roundup

Gómez Has a Warning for Faulconer

San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez’s proposal to require developers to build more affordable housing or pay a larger fee was narrowly approved. But Mayor Kevin Faulconer could still squash it. 

In a podcast interview, Gomez told Scott Lewis that if the mayor vetoes her new inclusionary housing ordinance, some of his own efforts might be in jeopardy. 

“I’ve been a good ally and he’s been a good ally,” she said. “He’s been very supportive of the work I’ve been doing around transit and I’m appreciative of that. But this is important. So if this were to go down I would engage differently.”

Faulconer has created a broad coalition of supporters to help campaign for a tax increase that would fund a convention center expansion as well as homeless services and more. 

Gomez also declined to say which of the two leading mayoral candidates she plans to support. 

You can listen to the highlights on our weekly show or watch the entire interview here. 

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

San Diego Explained: An Earthquake Could Impact San Diego's Water Supply

Morning Report: The Morena Plan Is Finally Up for a Decision

Morning Report: The Mental Health Care System Is Clogged

What to Read Next
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

VOSD Podcast: Georgette Gómez on Housing, Transit and the Mayor

Nate John
News

Morning Report: Conflicted Business Dealings at Charter School Chain

Voice of San Diego
News

'There's No Hope Here': Reflections From Honduras

Megan Wood

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
San Ysidro Teacher Who Racked Up Complaints Was Transferred Six Times
Everything We Know About the Status of the SDSU Mission Valley Deal
Builders Panic as Council Prez Pushes Forward With Affordable Housing Changes
Council to Weigh Morena Plan That’s Become a Proxy for Growth Citywide
‘A Classic Conflict of Interest’: Entangled Business Deals at Charter School Chain Learn4Life
San Ysidro Teacher Who Racked Up Complaints Was Transferred Six Times
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
Everything We Know About the Status of the SDSU Mission Valley Deal
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!