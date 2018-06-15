Morning Report: Pot Prohibitionists Make Headway in Imperial Beach

Imperial Beach looked like the next local city to establish a system of marijuana permits.

Officials have been working on an ordinance. The City Council seemed supportive.

But then a group of prohibitions showed up. And now, as VOSD’s Jesse Marx reports, the ordinance is in limbo .

Anti-marijuana activists appeared at the city’s meeting last week, armed with warnings about the dangers of marijuana. At least one council member appears to have changed her support for the ordinance in response. Another says he was talked out of his support for the ordinance by a group of teenagers at a picnic. And a third says he’s on the fence but needs more community input and more independent research.

Some of the claims made by the activists were misleading, but effective.

So what? More than 62 percent of IB residents voted in favor of Proposition 64, which cleared the way for legal marijuana, and more than 90 percent of residents who were surveyed at a workshop in December 2017 said they’d prefer to see regulations crafted by elected officials and not by an outside group at the ballot box.

What now? The tie-breaking vote is likely to fall on Councilman Edward Spriggs. If that fails, cannabis access activists might set their sights on IB. A marijuana trade group had been working on ballot measure there that would have allowed for a consumption lounge and manufacturing facilities, in addition to dispensaries. However, the city threw the petition out, citing a technical error. If IB does not approve a marijuana ordinance, that trade group could come back and restart the petition process.

Get Ready for More Battles Overs Vacation Rental Rules

VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt gave readers a rundown Wednesday of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposed vacation rental rules.The mayor officially announced the policy framework Thursday, and the tension over the proposed regulations has already started mounting.

City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf said in a statement that she would not support the mayor’s plan , reports KPBS. And the Mission Beach Town Council already passed a resolution to oppose it, specifically because the mayor’s proposal doesn’t put a home-sharing license limit in Mission Beach. That’s an issue the town council’s leader decried in a recent VOSD op-ed .

San Diego’s Hep A Strain Still Spreading

San Diego’s deadly Hepatitis A outbreak last year has spread to other states , contributing to a steep rise in new cases nationally, according to the Huffington Post.

Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an emergency alert to local and state public health officials as they brace for a far worse outbreak nationally in 2018. More than 1,770 Hep. A cases have already been reported this year, compared to 2,984 cases total in 2017.

Recall, San Diego’s outbreak last year took 20 lives and resulted in more than 400 hospitalizations. VOSD reporter Lisa Halverstadt previously reported on the slow response by local government officials to address the crisis , and the behind-the-scenes wrangling that went on as cases climbed. Street bleaching, handwashing stations and a vaccine push helped stem the tide, and the county ended the local emergency earlier this year, but fallout continues , as recapped in this San Diego Explained.

Reforming Elections is Hard

Former Poway Mayor Don Higginson sued Poway and the state last year over the city’s decision to change its at-large voting system to a by-district system in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act.

The case was dismissed, but Thursday a Ninth Circuit panel ruled that Higginson adequately alleged that “he resides in a racially gerrymandered district” and the new system reduces the number of candidates for whom he can vote, reports Courthouse News Service.

The issue will be relitigated at a lower court, and the state and the city of Poway will have to convince the court that the California Voting Rights Act doesn’t violate the Equal Protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

“This case could have huge implications on re-districting and whether CA’s Voting Rights Act is constitutional,” tweeted Courthouse News’ Bianca Bruno .

A proposal to reform elections in the city of San Diego by implementing November-only elections was squashed this week . (Times of San Diego)

In Other News

The Morning Report was written and compiled by Ashly McGlone and Kinsee Morlan, and edited by Scott Lewis.