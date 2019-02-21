Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: San Diego Confronts Its Recuperative Care Shortage
Sara Libby

Interfaith Community Services’ Hawthorne Veteran and Family Resource Center in Escondido offers a recuperative care program for homeless San Diegans. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Every year, thousands of homeless patients cycle through San Diego hospitals and emergency rooms, and end up back on the streets.

There have even been stories of homeless patients being pushed back out into the world still wearing hospital gowns.

Lisa Halverstadt reports that regional leaders are publicly calling for more “recuperative beds” to aid homeless San Diegans recovering from surgeries, strokes and other major health issues.

There are only a few dozen of those beds left in the county. And one of the largest operators, the San Diego Rescue Mission, halted its program just as a new state law requiring hospitals to take certain steps before discharging homeless patients took effect.

The law doesn’t require that homeless Californians be given temporary housing or provide new resources to deliver it. But in San Diego, the increased scrutiny surrounding hospital discharges has triggered regional conversations about the lack of options for homeless patients.

Water World Shakeups, Part One

The longtime head of the San Diego County Water Authority announced Wednesday she is retiring after 23 years.

We profiled Maureen Stapleton, the agency’s general manager, last year. She helped the region secure its own supplies of water, making her a respected civic leader.

But amid a water war she helped launch and the bitter, personal disputes it’s set off, it became an open question whether Stapleton would be able to end her career on a good note. Last year, one of the Water Authority’s board members said an intoxicated Stapleton came up to him at an industry event and accused him of sleeping with an employee at a rival water agency. There’s no evidence such an affair happened.

The Water Authority paid for an investigation of Stapleton’s behavior but never made it public. In August, during Stapleton’s annual performance review, the agency’s board of directors voted not to give Stapleton a raise or bonus. She is paid over $300,000 a year.

In a statement announcing her retirement, the Water Authority said Stapleton “led a successful, multi-decade strategy to diversify and improve the reliability of San Diego County’s water supply” and that “the Stapleton era also saw the greatest investment in large-scale regional water infrastructure in San Diego County history.”

A spokesman for the agency said discussions about the timing of her departure and whether she would receive a severance package will be discussed at next week’s board meeting.

The Water Authority buys water from Northern California, the Colorado River and a desalination plant in Carlsbad and resells it to local water agencies, like the city water department.

Water World Shakeups, Part Two

The city’s water department is going through a second major shakeup in less than a year. At least five senior officials are out, including one who once tried to waive off an audit of the city’s troubled “smart” meter program.

Officials in charge of the department have downplayed problems and resisted oversight, according to an ongoing investigation we’re doing with NBC 7 Responds. That became a huge headache for Mayor Kevin Faulconer when hundreds of customers began receiving unjustifiably high water bills.

The urge to resist oversight seems to have come from the top of the department. Though the problems seem to have festered for years under the leadership of several different water department directors, one of them really stuck his foot in his mouth.

In addition to the five officials out amid the current shakeup, the former director of the department and one of his deputy directors retired last year.

Newsom Calls Housing-Averse Cities to the Principal’s Office

Encinitas was called to the principal’s office this week for not having a plan in place that identifies sites for new housing construction. By principal, we mean Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wanted to know why various municipalities were lagging behind.

Despite the adversarial tone of the invitation — California is suing Huntington Beach for a similar reason — Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said the meeting was positive.

“I wanted him to know it’s not through obstructionism or elected defiance,” she told Jesse Marx in the North County Report. “The elected leadership in Encinitas is trying to comply with state housing laws.”

The source of the conflict is a local law that gives residents veto power over major land use changes. A judge suspended that law in December and now a group of citizens are trying to save it in the courts.

Caught between these competing forces, Blakespear said, “I’m trying to do the best I can in a situation that’s untenable.”

Supes Races Are Getting Off the Ground

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus is running for Dianne Jacob’s seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the Union-Tribune reports. She’s termed out in 2020 and can’t run again for District 2, which mostly includes East County.

In North County, Escondido City Councilwoman Olga Diaz also announced her bid for Kristin Gaspar’s seat in District 3. Gaspar has been mum on whether she’s running for reelection or whether she’s going to challenge Rep. Mike Levin in the 49th Congressional District. (Disclosure: Diaz is a member of the VOSD board of directors.)

Sheriff’s Department Makes a Small Number of Misconduct Records Public

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has begun rolling out disciplinary records thanks to SB 1421, a new state law. As KPBS noted, the first two reports deal with deputies accused of groping women — one as young as 14.

Sheriff Bill Gore is releasing these records after intense pressure from media outlets over the high fees his legal advisers were demanding for access. His actions are in contrast to other law enforcement agencies throughout the region, where police unions are suing to stop the records from being released.

But as Sara Libby explained, the real test of transparency will be how Gore handles records for officers who remain on duty. It’s also worth noting that the deputy who groped the teenage girl was included on a list of personnel known to lie and had other previous disciplinary incidents, but the Sheriff’s Department didn’t release any records detailing those.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Ry Rivard and Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Morning Report: ICE Appears to Be Using DMV Databases to Target Immigrants

How California Laws Meant to Integrate Immigrants Can Open a Backdoor for ICE

For Nearly 100 Years, Voters Have Not Been That Into the Convention Center

What to Read Next
News

North County Report: Encinitas Makes Its Case to Newsom

Jesse Marx
News

New State Law Is Forcing San Diego to Grapple With Its Lack of Recovery Options for Homeless Patients

Lisa Halverstadt
News

Morning Report: SDSU, We Want Your Docs

Voice of San Diego
News

We’re Suing SDSU for Records to Shed Light on Mission Valley Plans

Ry Rivard

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
How California Laws Meant to Integrate Immigrants Can Open a Backdoor for ICE
Morning Report: ICE Appears to Be Using DMV Databases to Target Immigrants
San Diego Can’t Hit State Climate Goals Without Major Transportation Changes
California Is Juggling More Teacher Misconduct Cases Than Ever
San Diego Will Temporarily Shelter the Homeless in Its Own City Hall Complex
Police Ramped Up Homeless Arrests in Days Before Annual Homeless Count
Social Media, Texts Have Fueled Numerous Instances of Teacher Misconduct
Docs, Interviews Show Sweetwater Officials Ignored Budget Warnings
How California Laws Meant to Integrate Immigrants Can Open a Backdoor for ICE
San Diego Can’t Hit State Climate Goals Without Major Transportation Changes
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!