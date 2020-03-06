Morning Report: Schools Are Bracing for AB 5’s Impact - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
There have been countless stories of how AB 5 is going to impact various industries.
VOSD’s Will Huntsberry has another one, this time examining how the new state law limiting the use of independent contractors will affect public schools. Athletic coaches, arts instructors and even some special education service providers sometimes work with schools on a contract basis.
Huntsberry talks to superintendents both in urban and rural districts across the county about their concerns over how the new law could impact services they offer students.
For example, the superintendent of the Vallecitos School District, which operates one K-8 school in rural North County, said her district currently contracts with an individual nurse to provide some services to the district. The nurse does sporadic work for the district and there is no way Vallecitos could afford to bring her on as an employee, the superintendent said.
Two 4S Ranch residents are suing the Poway Unified School District over $27.7 million in Prop. 51 state grant money the district received last year as a partial reimbursement for the cost of building the K-8 Design 39 Campus, reports VOSD’s Ashly McGlone.
Backers of the 2016 statewide school facilities bond said the money it would bring in would help to build new facilities, but some of the funds have gone toward paying for projects completed years before the proposition passed.
With the Design 39 Campus already paid for with Mello Roos funding, Poway Unified’s staff last March recommended the district spend nearly $6.3 million of the new state funds from Prop. 51 on Mello Roos bond debt payments and on high-priority capital projects.
The issue raised in the lawsuit is whether state law only allows school districts to spend state money given for a particular project on different high-priority capital projects if they first realize project savings, McGlone explains.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege Poway Unified didn’t save money on the Design 39 new school construction project, so officials must use the money to retire old Mello Roos bond debt still outstanding. They want a court order requiring the district to do so and are also seeking attorney fees and costs.
At least five people in San Diego County are being monitored after coming into contact with an Orange County resident with coronavirus who worked in the South Bay, NBC 7 reports. The individual was an employee at an AT&T store in Chula Vista.
The employee’s positive coronavirus test led the company to shut down six San Diego County stores on Wednesday in Chula Vista, Escondido, San Marcos, Oceanside, National City and Vista.
The stores closed were either visited by the employee or people in close contact with the employee.
County officials said they are preparing the county for a coronavirus pandemic as a precautionary measure, NBC 7 reports.
Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were treated in San Diego County last month after a group of American evacuees from Wuhan, China, landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
Both patients have since been released after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined they had fully recovered from the virus.
As of Thursday, there were 53 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in California and the governor declared a statewide emergency on Wednesday after the first death related to the coronavirus was confirmed.
The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan, and edited by Sara Libby.
