Morning Report: Schools Are Bracing for AB 5’s Impact - Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: Schools Are Bracing for AB 5’s Impact
San Diego Unified School District buses / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

There have been countless stories of how AB 5 is going to impact various industries.

VOSD’s Will Huntsberry has another one, this time examining how the new state law limiting the use of independent contractors will affect public schools. Athletic coaches, arts instructors and even some special education service providers sometimes work with schools on a contract basis.

Huntsberry talks to superintendents both in urban and rural districts across the county about their concerns over how the new law could impact services they offer students.

For example, the superintendent of the Vallecitos School District, which operates one K-8 school in rural North County, said her district currently contracts with an individual nurse to provide some services to the district. The nurse does sporadic work for the district and there is no way Vallecitos could afford to bring her on as an employee, the superintendent said.

Election Update

  • In the latest count of votes released Thursday evening, Councilman Scott Sherman’s lead over Councilwoman Barbara Bry in the race for the second spot in the runoff election for mayor was slashed by nearly a third. He’s now leading by less than 1 percentage point, or 2,140 votes out of about 225,000 cast. Assemblyman Todd Gloria’s top share of the vote increased slightly.
  • Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos gained 50 votes in his miniscule lead over former Planned Parenthood executive Nora Vargas in the race for the second spot in the runoff for South Bay’s county supervisor seat. Both hope to face Sen. Ben Hueso in November.
  • Lawyer Will Moore switched places with firefighter Aaron Brennan, taking the second spot in the runoff for City Council District 1. Brennan is down 156 votes to Moore in battle to face Joe LaCava in the November general election. 
  • VOSD’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go over Tuesday night’s major election takeaways in the latest San Diego Explained.

Residents Sue Poway Unified Over Prop. 51 Spending

Two 4S Ranch residents are suing the Poway Unified School District over $27.7 million in Prop. 51 state grant money the district received last year as a partial reimbursement for the cost of building the K-8 Design 39 Campus, reports VOSD’s Ashly McGlone.

Backers of the 2016 statewide school facilities bond said the money it would bring in would help to build new facilities, but some of the funds have gone toward paying for projects completed years before the proposition passed.

With the Design 39 Campus already paid for with Mello Roos funding, Poway Unified’s staff last March recommended the district spend nearly $6.3 million of the new state funds from Prop. 51 on Mello Roos bond debt payments and on high-priority capital projects.

The issue raised in the lawsuit is whether state law only allows school districts to spend state money given for a particular project on different high-priority capital projects if they first realize project savings, McGlone explains.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege Poway Unified didn’t save money on the Design 39 new school construction project, so officials must use the money to retire old Mello Roos bond debt still outstanding. They want a court order requiring the district to do so and are also seeking attorney fees and costs.

Several County AT&T Stores Close After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

At least five people in San Diego County are being monitored after coming into contact with an Orange County resident with coronavirus who worked in the South Bay, NBC 7 reports. The individual was an employee at an AT&T store in Chula Vista.

The employee’s positive coronavirus test led the company to shut down six San Diego County stores on Wednesday in Chula Vista, Escondido, San Marcos, Oceanside, National City and Vista.

The stores closed were either visited by the employee or people in close contact with the employee.

County officials said they are preparing the county for a coronavirus pandemic as a precautionary measure, NBC 7 reports.

Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were treated in San Diego County last month after a group of American evacuees from Wuhan, China, landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Both patients have since been released after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined they had fully recovered from the virus.

As of Thursday, there were 53 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in California and the governor declared a statewide emergency on Wednesday after the first death related to the coronavirus was confirmed. 

  • A San Diego biotech company received a grant of up to $10 million from a Singapore government agency to co-develop a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 virus. (Union-Tribune)

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan, and edited by Sara Libby.

