San Diego Explained: Election Takeaways - Voice of San Diego

To better understand the results from Tuesday’s election, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go through some of the biggest takeaways of the night and explain what they mean.
Adriana Heldiz

On Tuesday, San Diegans weighed in on land use issues, local tax increases, school bonds and more.

Voters shut down both Measure A and B, which dealt with approving new developments and who makes those decisions. Every school bond in the county lost except for one in San Ysidro. And Measure C, a hotel-tax increase that would fund a Convention Center expansion, homeless initiatives and road repairs did not get the two-thirds of the vote, but the measure is not dead yet.

To help better understand the results, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go through some of the biggest takeaways of the night and explain what they mean.

