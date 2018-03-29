Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Morning Report: Supes Will Consider Joining Trump Sanctuary Suit
Ry Rivard

Kristin Gaspar / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

Members of the all-Republican County Board of Supervisors are thinking about siding with the Trump administration in moves that could make life harder for undocumented residents of the county.

Right now, the Trump administration is suing California over several state laws designed to make the state a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. The county may join with the Trump administration in its lawsuit against the state. Orange County announced earlier this week it was joining Trump’s side of the suit against the state.

The state, in turn, is suing the Trump administration for planning to put a question on the 2020 Census that will ask people whether they are U.S. citizens. The question is likely to lower the response rate in immigrant communities, which could reduce California’s power in Washington and San Diego’s power in Sacramento.

It’s unclear what some other members of the Board of Supervisors think, reports Maya Srikrishnan, but Supervisor Dianne Jacob said she would support joining the sanctuary state suit and is in favor of the plan to ask about citizenship during the census.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, the chairwoman of the county board, said she’s asked the county’s general counsel to talk to the five-member board about those lawsuits in mid-April. The discussion will be in closed session.

Lincoln Struggles to Address Violent Episodes

The afternoon of Jan. 23, near the end of the school day at Lincoln High, a student took a knife and slashed his classmate’s neck. Two weeks earlier, the same student who stabbed his classmate had been caught with a knife on campus. In past years, the stabber could have been expelled simply for bringing the knife to school.

But in 2014, San Diego Unified changed how it disciplines students. It moved away from policies that seemed punitive and adopted a more therapeutic approach.

Mario Koran reports that this is just one example of how San Diego’s move away from zero tolerance policies has educators, parents and students worrying even more about what might happen if nothing changes.

Nicole Stewart, who served as a vice principal at Lincoln from 2014 to 2016, said when the district softened its discipline policies, administrators started dealing with misbehavior by kicking kids out of school for the day. Instead of suspending kids who got into fights – which would show up in Lincoln’s suspension rates – they started sending kids home informally, a practice known as “blue-slipping.”

Stewart believes the practice led to inconsistent consequences and made it harder for teachers to control student behavior.

“If people are out there robbing banks and nobody is getting in trouble, how many more people will be out there robbing banks?” one long-term substitute teacher at Lincoln told Koran.

Video: Life After Deportation

Six months ago, Gaston Cazares was deported from San Diego, and he and his family are still trying to adjust to living on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Our Adriana Heldiz caught up with him in Tijuana.

During the Obama administration, Cazares, an undocumented immigrant, was allowed to stay in San Diego despite a pending order of deportation.

“Taking into consideration the amount of time I was in the country, the fact that I didn’t have a criminal record, that I always paid my taxes, but most importantly, that I had a son with a disability,” he said. “My case was considered and eventually they let me stay in the country under certain conditions.”

Potcast: Higher Education

In this week’s podcast on all things marijuana, Jesse Marx and Kinsee Morlan talk with Nathan Lou and Christine Fallon, who are teaching and organizing a cannabis course at the San Diego Community College District’s Cesar Chavez campus, a course designed to prepare students for a budding industry.

But, we learn, marijuana is becoming a retail trade like any other, and whether it can sustain good careers — or devolve into the fast-food model — is still an open question.

In Other News

Written By

Ry Rivard

Ry Rivard is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about water and power. You can reach him at ry.rivard@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5665.

Morning Report: Coastal Loophole Allows Houses to Balloon in Size

Top Stories: March 16-23

Morning Report: Sherman Calls Shenanigans on SDSU West

