Morning Report: Sweetwater Administration Ballooned as Enrollment Dropped

Sweetwater Union High School District increased its central office staff by roughly 75 percent since 2015, according to the district’s own staffing charts — even as enrollment during that period declined.

Now, the district is scrambling to cut millions from its budget mid-year to escape fiscal insolvency.

The ramp-up in administrative staff came after a state report urged the district to reduce costs or find new sources of revenue. Officials for the district, who contend the increase in central office staff was not as high as its own charts show, note that the number of personnel had been cut following the 2008 recession, and some of the hires simply restored previous positions.

Will Huntsberry also reports in a new story that managerial salaries since 2015 increased by roughly 40 percent. Among the quickest areas of growth appears to be an office dedicated to equity and culture, which is staffed by 15 people.

As the district tries to steady the budget — the board miscalculated by $30 million — officials are talking about cuts to special education, the cafeteria and more.

San Diego Debates That Never End: Vacation Rental Edition

From Lisa Halverstadt: The San Diego City Council is set to decide Monday whether to rescind the restrictive vacation rental rules approved this summer or to let voters decide whether to overturn them.

Vacation-rental groups opposing the new city rules last month learned their referendum qualified for a future ballot, forcing the City Council’s hand.

In the days since that news broke, City Council members and Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s team have been considering their options. That includes rescinding the measure the City Council approved in July.

Aimee Faucett, the mayor’s chief of staff, told the Union-Tribune that the mayor’s team is advocating for a repeal of the rules because they believe it will allow the city to more quickly get “enforceable rules on the books.”

If the City Council chooses that route, there’s an important caveat: The city attorney’s office says the city will need to approve rules that substantially differ from those approved over the summer to avoid legal challenges.

The mayor’s office says it stands ready to work with the City Council to hammer out new rules.

McNeil’s Complicated Relationship With the Criminal Justice System

The criminal justice system in San Diego was a source of “both conflict and cooperation for Earl McNeil, harm and help,” reports the Union-Tribune. McNeil, who was black, died after being taken into police custody earlier this year, drawing weeks of protest in National City.

Officers were cleared of criminal liability last month, on the same day that a medical examiner’s report determined the brain damage McNeil suffered while in custody had been the result of drugs, agitation and “respiratory compromise.”

Diagnosed with schizophrenia as a boy, McNeil had a long-running and complicated relationship with police and prosecutors. He was “victim, juvenile ward of the state, defendant, documented gang member, witness, informant and psychiatric patient,” the U-T writes.

Politics Roundup

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.