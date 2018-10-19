VOSD Podcast: California Outdid Itself This Week

Every once in a while, we’ll joke about local news that makes us say, “that’s so California.”

Take for instance, this recent Sacramento Report that highlighted mariachi serenades in the state Capitol, an In-N-Out boycott and a bill that made surfing the official state sport.

This week, many “that’s so California” moments happened here in San Diego.

Supporters of Prop. 6, the effort to repeal the gas tax, expressed some extreme disdain for public transportation and other non-car methods of getting around. Over at a County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Ron Roberts lashed out at a homeless advocate who suggested that the county contribute more to solve the region’s homelessness crisis. And a proposed public art installation of plastic straws is sucking up criticism from local environmentalists.

Cars, homelessness and plastic straws? That’s so California. It all reminded us of SNL’s “The Californians,” so for this week’s show, hosts Sara Libby and Scott Lewis decided to pay tribute to the skit and break down the latest news that’s totally California, brah.

That also includes stories about top San Diego yachtsmen involved in a poaching scandal and the Los Angeles Chargers’ struggle to earn the affection of its new city.

Hero of the Week

This week’s hero goes to the State Bar of California. The bar has recently been cracking down on fake lawyers and law firms that prey on immigrants desperate to avoid deportation.

Goat of the Week

The Sweetwater Union High School District board gets the goat this week. The district is scrambling to cut $19 million from the budget for its current school year. We learned this week that the school board had been warned it must cut costs and increase revenue back in 2015, but still OK’d 3.75 percent across-the-board employee raises.

