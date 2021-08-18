 Morning Report: Vietnamese Community Wants to Flex Political Muscle

A man rides his bike along El Cajon Boulevard in Little Saigon, a Vietnamese neighborhood in San Diego. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

San Diego’s Vietnamese community has grown significantly in the past decade, but its major hubs are split between several City Council districts.

Several community leaders are advocating that the community be unified into one or two districts to strengthen their voice at the city, reports VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan.

According to data from the San Diego Registrar of Voters detailing special language requests, the number of Vietnamese voters in the city has more than doubled since 2011. There are roughly 50,000 Vietnamese people in San Diego County, according to 2019 American Community Survey data.  

The major hubs in the city include parts of northern San Diego, like Mira Mesa and Rancho Peñasquitos, central San Diego, especially in Linda Vista and eastern San Diego, in City Heights and Oak Park. That means there are large chunks of the community in City Council Districts 4, 6, 7 and 9.

Linda Vista remains at the center of many of the proposals with advocates suggesting to unite the community in one district and potentially join it with other large Vietnamese communities in Mira Mesa and Clairemont.

“Having a stronger Vietnamese voting block to advocate for culturally tailored supports is always [more] beneficial than a one-size-fits-all approach where not everyone fits the mold,” one community leader told Srikrishnan.

Vaccine Opponents Decry ‘Tyranny’ at Board of Supervisors Meeting

San Diego County’s recommendation on Monday that all employers require their workers to get vaccinated or submit to regular tests was just that — a recommendation. Various governments have put mandates in place for their own workforce (Encinitas joined the list this week) but by and large the private sector hasn’t implemented similar requirements. 

That didn’t stop dozens of people, including business owners, from turning up at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday calling for an end to “tyranny” and oppression.” The testimony lasted hours.

There were the customary references to Nazis, gulags, patriots, medical freedom. At least one person sobbed. Another said she’d just quit her nursing job in protest. Yet another demanded that Chairman Nathan Fletcher be arrested.

The day before, Fletcher had mentioned, according to City News Service, the possibility of penalties for county employees who were caught with fraudulent proof of vaccination. County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten also spoke of a surge in COVID-19 cases that “will get worse before it gets better.” Unvaccinated individuals account for 92 percent of those recent cases across the region, 10News reports. 

As of Aug. 11, 72 percent of the county has already been vaccinated, according to the most recently available data.

Elsewhere, in schools … Ramona Unified School District reversed its mask policy. The board approved a motion this week requiring students to wear masks indoors until a legally vetted opt-out waiver form can be created, the U-T reports. 

In Other News

  • Wondering how to live these days? San Diego immunologist Shane Crotty, whom we have interviewed about vaccines, was one of 27 public health experts STAT surveyed about how they are living their lives now with the Delta variant surge. The questions range from sending kids to school to going on international vacations. 
  • A lawsuit filed by residents of Rancho Peñasquitos will test San Diego’s plan to help solve its housing crisis with dense developments in suburban areas. They argue the 536-unit Junipers project on the defunct DoubleTree Golf Course will exacerbate wildfire risk. (Union-Tribune) 
  • Meanwhile, the median sales price for a single-family home is up almost 20 percent since July 2020. It’s now $860,000. Renters who recently signed leases could also be looking at rent increases as much as 9.1 percent next year. (NBC 7, 10News) 
  • The San Diego Police Department is investigating one of its officers for urging his colleagues online to refuse any orders to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or weak masks. The officer posted that he was building up a coalition of cops “willing to risk it all.” (City News Service) 
  • The city of San Diego will be hosting several online forums this week to answer questions about a proposal to increase sewer rates for San Diegans in single-family homes by nearly 17 percent next year. (Union-Tribune)

The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan and Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

