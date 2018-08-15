Morning Report: What Happens Next With the Convention Center?

Now that a hotel-tax hike proposal to pay for the San Diego Convention Center expansion will not be on the 2018 ballot, questions are swirling about whether the project is still salvageable and whether the city must still fork over a $5 million deposit to secure the land for the project, VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt writes.

A hasty June deal that secured the land relied on voters to decide if the expansion should happen, but didn’t specify what would happen if voters didn’t get to decide this year. Voters may still get a say in 2020, but the city will have to decide what to do between now and then. Skipping the payment will likely invite a fight with the land’s leaseholders, who’ve said they’re owed the money. But it wouldn’t be the first time the government reneged on its commitment to pay for the lease after expansion funding plans fell apart.

An Ideas Lab Is Coming, Naturally, to the IDEA District

The IDEA District is the lofty name for an area in East Village envisioned as a place that will be home to innovation, design, education and the arts.

So it’s only natural that the latest planned addition to the neighborhood is a place that will generate … ideas.

“The community center, dubbed the Design Thinking Incubation Lab, will be built at the corner of Park and Russ Boulevard. … It’s planned as part of a new campus for Urban Discovery Academy, a charter school with locations in East Village and Little Italy,” Kinsee Morlan writes in this week’s Culture Report.

The CEO of Urban Discovery said the vision is for students to work with professionals and academics to brainstorm solutions to all kinds of real-world challenges, from food waste to affordable housing.

Judge: Undergrounding Is Above Board

A judge sided with the city on a lawsuit challenging the plan to move overhead power lines underground.

The suit claimed that an SDG&E surcharge used to fund the project was an illegal tax that should have gotten voter approval.

“By removing the SDG&E overhead system of poles and lines from our neighborhoods, we enhance their beauty, safety, and walkability,” City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said in a statement. “Had plaintiff prevailed, our Utilities Undergrounding Program would have been thrown into chaos, and the huge payout he sought would have come at the expense of community services like parks, streets and public safety.”

The city has an interactive map where you can see the status of the various undergrounding projects around town.

Opinion: Officials Should Take Pension Risks Seriously

While some blame the stock market crash of 2008-09 for underfunded public pension systems near and far, Robert Fellner makes the case in a new VOSD op-ed that San Diego County’s pension problems can be traced back to government decisions that boosted benefits and ignored investment risks. The county fund, known as SDCERA, has seen accrued liabilities balloon by nearly 1,300 percent in the last 30 years and, “The real culprit was an explosive growth in the size of promised pension benefits, and the flawed accounting practices that encouraged such recklessness,” writes Fellner, executive director of the public pay database Transparent California. Fellner says it’s high-time San Diego County pension fund leaders acknowledge the real risk posed by investments, because not doing so punishes taxpayers and new government employees.

County officials recently approved an extra one-time payment of $13 million to the pension fund to help narrow the funding gap between assets and liabilities, which totaled more than $3.5 billion in fiscal year 2017.

